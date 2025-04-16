This is the first in Singapore to offer flexible AI courses geared towards all organisational roles – from business and operational teams to decision-makers – all in one place

Unlike traditional offerings, where companies must purchase and manage separate courses for each department or level, General Assembly's AI Academy lets companies assemble the modules, depth and context that fit their unique needs

The modular, fully customisable courses are hands-on and expert-led, with practical use cases that can be applied in day-to-day work

General Assembly's AI Academy aims to help companies close their AI skills gap

For Board Directors, Executives and Team Leaders to learn how to use AI insights for strategic decision making, operational efficiency, and ethical and responsible AI implementation

For Data Scientists, Systems Engineers, Software Engineers, DevOps Engineers and Cloud Engineers to pick up hands-on, application-based skills to implement and maintain AI tools within the organisation

For HR Professionals, Marketers, Product Managers, Sales/Legal/Finance/UX Professionals to improve sales reach and operational efficiency by adopting AI and undergoing hands-on practice for specific roles

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 -, a leading source for tech staffing, education and mid-career transitions into tech, today announces the launch of its first-of-its kind, one-stop AI Academy – a comprehensive and customisable training programme that will enable companies of all sizes to upskill their workforce in AI across various job roles, levels and markets in both tech and non-tech areas.The AI Academy's launch comes as Singapore prioritises AI adoption and upskilling among enterprises, having launched a series of initiatives to help businesses leverage AI services and enable workforce transformation during Budget 2025. This mirrors global trends, as most tech hiring managers (89%) report their companies plan to increase AI investments in the coming year, according to research conducted by General Assembly. However, organisations continue to face a critical shortage of qualified talent, as businesses continue to catch up to the changing AI landscape. In Singapore,have adopted AI, according to a 2023 report by the Infocomm Media Development Authority."Companies are rushing to adopt AI but failing to bring their workforces along. The growing disconnect between technology investments and human capabilities is a significant barrier to achieving ROI from AI. Businesses need to start building AI skills across the workforce, now," saidGeneral Assembly's AI Academy offers flexible, modular training pathways targeting specific business functions, including HR, marketing, sales and product management. The program delivers expert-led, practical and hands-on instruction that focuses on immediate applications of AI tools to increase productivity and drive tangible business outcomes. These customisable courses, ranging from half a day to three days, can be tailored towards a spectrum of roles in an organisation. Courses are divided per role, namely decision-makers; tech and data teams; and business and operational teams.Both non-technical and technical tracks offer– each increasing in depth and specialisation to enable employees to scale their utilisation and deployment of AI at work. All modules are led by experts with at least ten years of industry experience, and can be fully customised with add-ons such as post-training guidance, delivery in a specific language, AI-readiness assessments, among others."At this juncture, AI has evolved from being 'just another tech skill' to be learnt to being integrated into many of the everyday tools we use. AI will eventually be built and embedded into other tech skills that we learn from here on out, and we see the ever-growing importance of helping workforces be equipped for this evolution in their existing skillsets. As Singapore looks towards harnessing AI, continuously reskilling and upskilling the local talent pool is key to building diverse and future-proof talent pipelines," saidTo learn more about the AI Academy and upskilling your workforce, visit.Hashtag: #generalassembly

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About General Assembly

General Assembly is a source for training, staffing and career transitions in the tech industry. Their short-term courses and immersive bootcamps on coding, software engineering, UX design and data science, suitable for students with no tech background, are taught by instructors from leading tech companies to ensure that students are job-ready upon graduation. GA partners the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under their Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP) and SkillsFuture, providing subsidised fees for Singaporeans and PRs. Fortune 500 companies, startups, and businesses also engage GA to identify tech candidates and upskill their existing employees.