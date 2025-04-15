High-Purity Phosphate Resource

The Company holds over 1,000 sq. km of rare, high-purity igneous phosphate claims in Quebec, capable of supporting over 350 GWh of LFP battery production annually. Its phosphate ore is amongst the purest in the world and is naturally low in deleterious elements and can be mined without solvents.



First Phosphate's high-purity phosphate ore can be fully and sustainably refined into battery-grade material without generating gypsum slag piles, a common byproduct when processing lower grade and lower yielding phosphate ores.



The Company is uniquely positioned to manage the full value chain-from mining to phosphate processing to LFP cathode active material (CAM) production-ensuring supply traceability, quality control, and supply security.



Located in the industrial hub of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, operations benefit from a skilled workforce, regional airport, deep-sea port to global markets, and rail access to North American markets.



First Phosphate is co-developing its supply chain with major partners in the phosphate, iron and LFP battery supply chain, and has established collaborative agreements with local industrial and Indigenous communities.



Achievements include a NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and pilot plants for mineralogy/metallurgy, phosphoric acid, gypsum valorization, and iron powder. Phosphoric acid plant prefeasibility study completed as well as iron phosphate plant feasibility study. Upstream and downstream offtake agreements in place.



Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") highlights its strategic role in driving the onshoring of American manufacturing by supplying the domestic Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery materials essential to factory automation and robotics.The resurgence of American manufacturing hinges on robotics, factory automation, and grid-scale energy storage—technologies powered by LFP batteries. These phosphate-based batteries are favored for their safety, longevity, scalability, and are rapidly becoming the global standard in industrial automation. This technological transition, fueled by national trade and security policies, is expected by many to ignite a new industrial revolution in the United States.The demand for industrial automation is expected to reach USD $307.7 billion in 2030. About 60% of all occupations could automate at least 30% of their tasks and boost global productivity by 1.5% annually creating 6 million jobs (Convergix).Yet, a critical vulnerability threatens this momentum: the LFP battery supply chain is heavily concentrated in China. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including recently proposed U.S. tariffs of up to 125% on imports from China and potential Chinese export restrictions on LFP technology and rare earth materials, place America's manufacturing future at risk.The Company has been actively building a North American LFP ecosystem, vertically integrated from mine to battery-grade material, to ensure supply chain security, transparency, and sovereignty."America stands at the cusp of a manufacturing revival driven by AI, robotics, and energy storage," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "However, this future hinges on one critical factor: reliable, domestically sourced LFP battery material. First Phosphate reiterates its strategic role in supporting the future of American manufacturing and energy security."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:By securing a reliable domestic LFP battery supply chain, First Phosphate aims to empower North American manufacturers to reduce dependence on foreign materials and to lead the next generation of automated, robotic supply chains with confidence.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate's flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Chief Financial Officer+1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected]

