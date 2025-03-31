HKSTP park company Laservall aims to advance high-precision laser technology with AI-driven automation, empowering advanced manufacturing through microelectronics innovation

Laservall today announced a landmark HKD 300 million (USD 38 million) investment plan for the next five years, celebrating the significant R&D milestone and marking the company's expanding global footprint at an event co-organised with HKSTP. (From left) Mr. Vincent Lau, COO of Laservall; Ms. Dembai Cho, Co-founder of Laservall; Mr. Jeffrey Chan, CFO of Laservall; Mr. Andrew Kim, CEO of Laservall; Mr. James Kang, Chairman of Laservall; Ms. Jaeyon Lee, Consul (Commerce), Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry; Ms. Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Mr. Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP; Mr. Oscar Wong, Head of Innofacturing of HKSTP; Ms Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP, and Dr. Carmen Fung, Associate Director, Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics of HKSTP.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2025 - Laservall today announced a landmark HKD 300 million (USD 38 million) investment plan for the next five years. This strategic commitment focuses on R&D, manufacturing and technology enhancement, and tech talent development in Hong Kong. A key park company of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), Laservall leverages Hong Kong's strategic role as the "super-connector" between the Mainland and the global market to expand its investment for further operational advancement, benefiting from the city's comprehensive innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and supportive policies for new industrialisation. Laservall underscores its long-term investment in Hong Kong at an event co-organised with HKSTP, celebrating the significant R&D milestone and marking the company's expanding global footprint.The company is at the forefront of driving advanced manufacturing and microelectronics innovation, and is the exclusive provider for some leading global brands. Laservall specialises in micro laser jet soldering, cutting, and marking equipment for smartphone and EV camera modules. Its high-precision solutions and automation systems serve major global clients, including Samsung, LG, Tesla, BYD, and leading manufacturers such as Foxconn, Sunny Optical, Luxshare, and OFILM.said, "Laservall announces its plan of investing HKD 300 million over the next five years and doubling the size of its R&D team by 2026, and extending their R&D team eventually by sixfold by 2028. This not only reflects the company's commitment to innovation but also its unwavering confidence in Hong Kong's I&T industry. Its expansion at the Science Park is a perfect example of how it is leveraging Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super-connector' and a 'super value-adder' to strengthen its presence in the global market." He expressed confidence that more local companies, like Laservall, will step onto the global I&T stage and demonstrate the remarkable outcomes of Hong Kong's R&D capabilities to the world in the near future.remarked: "Laservall's investment and growth exemplify the robust foundation Hong Kong provides for cutting-edge innovation. As the global leader in advanced manufacturing, the company's continued commitment to R&D and its expansion in Hong Kong further solidify our city as a powerhouse for microelectronics and advanced manufacturing. This milestone is not just a win for Laservall but a significant boost to strengthening our global standing in shaping the future of new industrialisation."The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government is committed to advancing new industrialisation in Hong Kong with an industry-oriented approach to drive diversified economic growth. Comprehensive support is proactively provided to accelerate the development of strategic industries through initiatives such as the "New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme" (NIAS), "New Industrialisation Funding Scheme" (NIFS), and the upcoming "Pilot Manufacturing and Production Line Upgrade Support Scheme (Manufacturing+)".The HKSAR Government is actively connecting high-potential local and overseas companies to seize the promising opportunities of new industralisation in Hong Kong. In August 2024, a delegation from the HKSAR Government visited Laservall's Smart R&D and Manufacturing Centre in Korea. The visit aimed to introduce various support measures to Laservall and strengthen collaboration on I&T between Hong Kong and Korea in strategic industries, including life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science, advanced manufacturing, and new energy technology., said: "Laservall is proud to be a park company of HKSTP. We are a technology-focused company with significant R&D investment to tailor innovations for our clients globally. This investment will drive advancements in AI-driven automation, real-time troubleshooting, and efficiency improvements." The company also aims to double its global R&D workforce by 2026 and expand it sixfold by 2028, reinforcing Hong Kong as its global R&D headquarters, with potential plan to set up an advanced production base in the city.", said, "The trend of utilising high-precision laser technology for camera modules is essential and rapidly gaining momentum across various industries. Hong Kong offers direct access to the vast Mainland market and international connectivity, supported by a robust I&T ecosystem, as well as favourable policies and measures for new industrialisation from the HKSAR Government and HKSTP. This gives us the confidence to expand our investments in the city, positioning us as pioneers of innovation for the next global success."In March 2024, Laservall established an R&D centre at Science Park, focusing on customising its solutions for industries beyond mobile phone manufacturing, including the automotive and solar energy sectors. With 270 microelectronics-related companies within its ecosystem, HKSTP is at the forefront of microelectronics development, offering extensive infrastructure that supports the entire product lifecycle. This includes the Microelectronics Centre (MEC) at Yuen Long InnoPark, along with specialised facilities such as the Hardware Lab, Sensor Lab, and Heterogeneous Integration Lab.

