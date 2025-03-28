Futurist Training Programmes: The firm takes a holistic approach towards learning and development, with a focus on data and digital skills, sustainability principles and leadership skills in a global business context. These initiatives ensure that our people are well-equipped to respond effectively to emerging trends and challenges and seize new opportunities.

Knowledge Exchange Platforms: Structured platforms for sharing insights and strategies across teams enable proactive problem-solving on a global scale.

Global Connectivity via Cross-Border Teams: Diverse teams from across our global network of firms bring fresh perspectives and help our clients address regulatory, technological and operational complexities. Our deep insights and experiences across various industries and geographies enable us to deliver additional value to our clients.

Innovative Culture: Innovation at KPMG is embedded in our DNA. We are not just responsive but proactive, nurturing an environment that thrives on courageous, forward-thinking ideas. This dynamic culture empowers our capable talent to lead on complex issues and co-create high-value, practical solutions. From investments in digital hubs to tools like KPMG Clara and KPMG Digital Gateway, which integrate precision analytics for actionable insights, we deliver cutting-edge results that redefine possibilities for entire industries.

KPMG Global Talent Network: International mobility frameworks like secondments and tailored exchange programmes ensure that professionals not only gain valuable experiences but also contribute to talent ecosystems abroad.

Developing a multi-disciplinary workforce: Besides providing professionals with international exposure, KPMG recognises that developing a globally capable workforce starts from efforts at home. The firm's Explore Programme enables staff to rotate across audit, tax, and advisory over the course of two years, after which they will become a specialist with holistic knowledge of other business functions. Having both depth and breadth of knowledge enables our people to adeptly navigate a complex landscape that cuts across various business areas.

Attracting Global Talent: KPMG remains an attractive destination for professionals worldwide. Its environment supports professional success while enriching Singapore's business landscape.

Building Ecosystem Capacity: Through secondments and collaborations across teams and with industry players, KPMG's framework directly harnesses workforce potential across industries. Combining industry expertise and a robust talent strategy, the firm works with strategic partners to enhance business capabilities, such as by imparting insights on how corporates can ensure their talent pool remains competitive and relevant.

Innovation Leadership: KPMG teams meaningfully contribute actionable insights to areas like digital transformation and sustainability imperatives, reinforcing Singapore's push for sustainable growth. For example, the firm has analysed the impact of sustainability trends on financial services jobs through its Sustainable Finance Jobs Transformation Map. It has also provided a strategic guide on how local businesses can develop digital talent while embedding sustainability into their operations. These initiatives challenge the firm's people, clients and organisations in the wider ecosystem to push boundaries and set ambitious goals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2025 - KPMG in Singapore is proud to highlight its "Be in Front" talent development and brand philosophy, which empowers clients and communities to lead in an era of unprecedented change. This approach underscores KPMG's commitment to providing its professionals with the expertise, courage and innovative mindset needed to navigate today's complex global business landscape. Rooted in advanced expertise, collaboration, and international mobility, KPMG adopts a structured approach to empowering its talent to deliver measurable results, foster client success, and nurture ecosystems globally. Through the strength of its globally connected talent base, the firm addresses complex business challenges while contributing its expertise to fill knowledge gaps in ecosystems worldwide. KPMG's insights and talent strategies reflect best practices that align with Singapore's broader economic agenda of supporting job creation, skills enhancement and global competitiveness. "Singapore's competitiveness as a global hub is interwoven with the calibre of its talent. We are committed to developing our people to create impact locally and globally. In today's geopolitical environment, and where technology and regulations evolve at varying speeds, talent needs to navigate considerable ambiguity. Our talent model equips professionals to interpret these 'in-between' spaces, identify opportunities and define new pathways for success. This is how we enable our clients and communities to 'Be in Front'—to lead with confidence and achieve success on a global scale."

