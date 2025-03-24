New Lenovo agentic AI and hybrid AI factory platforms include NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra support and usher in the new age of AI reasoning through faster deployment of customized AI agents

Integrated use cases have been tested, proven and scaled at Lenovo – automating content creation up to 8x faster, enhancing customer service efficiency by 50%, and boosting productivity across workflows with knowledge assistants

– Hybrid AI adoption enhances patient care, supports faster medical diagnostics and powers scientific discoveries around the world

Content Generation – Automating content creation up to 8x faster, enhancing quality, and personalizing customer interactions. 1

– Automating content creation up to 8x faster, enhancing quality, and personalizing customer interactions. Customer Service – Improving customer service efficiency by 50% with reduced response times, automating chatbot interactions, and reducing handling times by 20% 2

– Improving customer service efficiency by 50% with reduced response times, automating chatbot interactions, and reducing handling times by 20% Knowledge Assistants – Breaking down data silos, enhancing enterprise knowledge sharing, and automating workflows, such as faster contract reviews. For legal teams, for example, this has boosted productivity by up to 80% and enhanced accuracy by 45%.3

AI-ready Lenovo ThinkStation PX workstations with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and NVIDIA AI Workbench for developers.

with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and NVIDIA AI Workbench for developers. Lenovo Neptune liquid-cooled AI infrastructure , efficiently powering AI at scale and built with the next generation of NVIDIA accelerated computing for cloud service providers tackling LLM workloads.

, efficiently powering AI at scale and built with the next generation of NVIDIA accelerated computing for cloud service providers tackling LLM workloads. Lenovo AI Fast Start services for rapid deployment, integration, and scaling that helps businesses deploy use cases and prove business value in 90 days or less.

