AnyMind Group’s AnyTag extends support for influencer discovery, campaigns and analytics on Xiaohongshu

Audience Demographics: Users can access follower demographics and interest topic distribution, along with the identification of the original source and the exact province and city within China where followers are from.



Engagement Insights: Insights into an influencer’s posting habits, average engagement metrics and content categories



Post Details: Access to post content and pricing from an influencer



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 - AnyMind Group [TSE:5027], a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has today announced that its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, now supports users to run influencer discovery, influencer marketing campaigns and campaign analytics on one of China’s fastest-growing social media platforms, Xiaohongshu. This announcement follows AnyMind Group being named a first-tier partner of Xiaohongshu on February 3rd, 2025.The move enables marketers to easily discover influencers, activate, manage, analyze and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube, Threads, Douyin, and now Xiaohongshu, all through a single interface.Xiaohongshu boasts a vast user base, predominantly comprising young, trend-conscious consumers who actively seek product recommendations, travel tips, and lifestyle content. By incorporating Xiaohongshu data into AnyTag, users can now leverage Xiaohongshu data to streamline the influencer discovery and collaboration process. The integration provides access to key data points such as follower demographics and engagement insights, enabling users to identify influencers whose content aligns with their brand and campaign goals, including:This expansion underscores AnyMind Group's commitment to provide a robust end-to-end solution that caters to the evolving needs of marketers aiming to reach social media users across APAC and the Middle East, including Chinese users. By leveraging AnyTag's robust capabilities, brands can now craft more targeted and effective influencer marketing campaigns on Xiaohongshu, alongside campaigns on leading global social media platforms.Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Apart from recently adding AI-powered capabilities to help marketers achieve more on AnyTag, we’re continuing to expand the scale and connectivity of our platform. Ultimately, we want to make influencer marketing more accessible for marketers, whether within Asia or those looking to drive impact on audiences in Asia.”AnyMind Group launched AnyTag in 2016, and the platform now provides features that provide marketers with breadth and depth in influencer marketing, from robust insights into influencers across the region, the ability to track the impact of influencer marketing campaigns to business results, and functionalities to run affiliate marketing-based campaigns with influencers, to identification of influencer and content trends across the region and social media analytics. The company also recently launched GenAI-based features on the platform, such as automated campaign brief creation and multi-modal influencer search and recommendations, that learn from data of over 945,000 influencers and influencer data points and more than 12,000 influencer marketing campaigns.Hashtag: #AnyMindGroup #Xiaohongshu #AnyTag #Data #BPaaS #InfluencerMarketing #Marketing

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group [TSE:5027] is a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The company provides two broad offerings to brands and businesses, publishers and influencers: Brand Commerce and Partner Growth. Brand Commerce provides businesses with the company’s platforms for manufacturing, e-commerce enablement, live commerce, marketing, logistics and AI utilization, whilst Partner Growth provides web and mobile app publishers along with influencers and content creators with platforms for monetization and optimization. AnyMind Group has over 1,900 staff across 24 offices in 15 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.





Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) is a business model that merges and creates an additional layer of value on top of Software-as-a-Service or SaaS (software-centric) and Business Process Outsourcing or BPO (operations-centric), by providing greater flexibility and scalability to the entire business process lifecycle. Through BPaaS, enterprises can tap into agile and adaptive end-to-end process lifecycle management through a combination of technology and operations teams that leverage on local and regional best practices, for the designing, development, implementation, optimization, and automation across the business process.