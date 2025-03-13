HL Assurance addresses key concerns for the modern traveller in their new combination of essential travel insurance add-ons.

HL Assurance Becomes First in Singapore to Launch Core Travel Insurance Coverage Add-Ons

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - Singaporeans can now travel with greater assurance. HL Assurance announces the launch of three essential travel insurance add-ons, enhancing its comprehensive travel protection suite.Consisting of pre-existing medical conditions coverage, reduced flight delay payout time, and protection for loss of frequent flyer miles, HL Assurance strengthens its role as a leading voice in travel insurance, becoming the first insurance provider in Singapore to offer this essential combination of travel add-ons.

Addressing the Demand for Adaptive Travel Protection in a Post-Pandemic World

Only Insurer in Singapore With All 3 Essential Add-Ons

delays Changi Airport closed 2024 with 67.7 million passenger movements , nearing a full recovery from 2019 records. With travel resuming to pre-pandemic levels, unexpected flight delays, medical issues, and trip disruptions remain a concern. Notably, flight impacted 37 per cent of flights worldwide Moving away from a one-size-fits-all model, travellers now seek faster claims processing, flexible coverage, and relevant protection. Rising concerns include coverage for pre-existing medical conditions and protection for travel rewards."We believe that insurance should evolve with the needs of today's travellers," said HL Assurance CEO Kelvin Lim. "Our new travel add-ons are designed to address real concerns—whether it's ensuring pre-existing medical conditions are covered, allowing earlier claims for flight delays, or protecting valuable travel rewards."

How the New Add-Ons Work

The "Pre-existing medical conditions" add-on provides expanded protection for travellers with ongoing health issues, while the "Reduced flight delay payout time" add-on allows claims after just three hours of delay, down from the standard six.Lastly, the "Loss of frequent flyer miles" add-on safeguards valuable travel rewards, ensuring that frequent flyers don't lose accumulated miles due to cancellations.

Special Launch Benefits for Travelers

As part of the launch of these enhanced travel protection options, HL Assurance is offering travellers a series of exclusive benefits to provide added security on their journeys.For a limited period, single-trip plans will be available at a reduced rate (up to 55 per cent), and returning customers can enjoy reduced premiums on future plans through their No Claim Discount (NCD) benefit.Furthermore, travellers who purchase their Travel Protect360 plans from now until June 2025 may stand a chance to win complimentary flight tickets to a dream vacation of their choice.Kelvin Lim believes that a customer-first approach has allowed them to address long-standing customer concerns. "This is part of our commitment to transforming the travel insurance experience—making it more flexible, relevant, and seamless for every journey," said Lim.HL Assurance's new travel insurance add-ons will be available from 13 March 2025, as part of their Travel Protect360 plans. Visit the HL Assurance website or contact your authorised agent for a consultation.Hashtag: #HLAssurance

