MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, saw record sales growth in products from Uzbekistan-based sellers, led by surging demand for Uzbek textile goods in neighboring markets.Sales of goods produced in Uzbekistan increased by 61% overall last year, with textiles accounting for 83% of all goods sold by Uzbek sellers on the Wildberries platform.Wildberries connects local sellers to customers across seven neighboring markets where the platform operates, creating new opportunities for exports. Sales of Uzbek textile products rose by 117% in Kyrgyzstan, 114% in Belarus, 108% in Kazakhstan, and 63% in Russia in 2024.Uzbekistan ranks among the world's top 10 cotton producers, and its textile industry plays a vital role in the national economy, employing 570,000 people out of a population of approximately 37 million. Uzbek textiles stand out for their high quality and competitive cost, making them attractive to Wildberries' international customer base.The most popular products included T-shirts, pajamas, long-sleeves, polo shirts, and trousers. Among the fastest-growing items in terms of sales volume, jackets saw an increase of 2479%, while baby jackets rose by 936% and thermal turtlenecks by 647%.As part of the company's mission to support local businesses in its countries of presence, Wildberries offers training for Uzbek entrepreneurs in partnership with the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2024, the company held over 90 seminars for Uzbek entrepreneurs on how to launch and scale their sales on the marketplace, helping to boost their export potential.Wildberries is also developing the Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Fintech initiative in partnership with the Fintech Association of Uzbekistan, whose aim is to advance digital and e-commerce skills among women. The association brings together girls and women preparing to launch small businesses, and Wildberries conducts training sessions for them under its PRO WB educational program.Hashtag: #wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 58,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2024, Wildberries serves over 75 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

