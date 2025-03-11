SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Apex Signages, a provider of signage solutions in Singapore, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: transparent light-emitting diode (LED) panels . These state-of-the-art display solutions combine striking visuals with seamless transparency, making them ideal for applications in retail, hospitality, and corporate settings.The transparent LED panels are designed to allow light to pass through while displaying vibrant images, videos, and animations. With transparency levels ranging from 60% to 90%, they maintain the openness of a space, allowing them to integrate with glass facades or windows without obstructing natural light or visibility. These panels provide a unique opportunity for businesses to increase advertising space without compromising on natural light or architectural aesthetics. Additionally, the panels are energy-efficient and versatile, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.Apex Signages has already earned recognition for its digital signage offerings having worked with nine hotels under the Far East Organization and delivering building signage solutions for prominent projects such as the Yeo Eng Koon (YEK) Building. Beyond transparent LED panels, Apex Signages offers a range of products, including indoor and outdoor LED displays (featuring chip on board (COB), surface-mount device (SMD), and glue on board (GOB) technology), neon signage with no visible joint lines, and comprehensive office signage in Singapore.Despite the high-end nature of transparent LED panels, with prices starting at $1,200 per square metre, Apex Signages aims to work towards implementing a 100% transparent pricing model on its website. The end goal is to make the purchasing process straightforward and stress-free by addressing the challenges of cost ambiguity and complexity in ordering.With a robust portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Apex Signages continues to deliver cutting-edge signage in Singapore . Its dedication to transparency, customisation, and quality makes it a trusted partner for businesses looking to elevate their brand presence through modern signage solutions.For more information about Apex Signages and its range of products, please visit https://apexsignages.com/ Hashtag: #ApexSignages

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.