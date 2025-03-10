The Grange Institution as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2025

For the past four years, The Grange Institution has been consistently recognised for its outstanding environmental efforts, winning consecutive awards at the Singapore Education Awards for sustainability. Through various projects, such as the "Green Granger" initiative and the "Green Granger Trail", the school has made significant strides in educating students about climate action, biodiversity, and social responsibility. These hands-on learning experiences foster a sense of stewardship among students, empowering them to be part of the solution to global challenges.



Impactful Initiatives Driving Change





The Grange Institution’s journey in sustainability began in 2020 with the introduction of the "Green Granger" initiative, which saw students actively participating in organic gardening, recycling programmes and awareness campaigns. In 2023, the school expanded its efforts with the launch of the "Green Granger Trail", a campus-wide environmental project featuring five unique zones showcasing over 100 species of plants and a diverse range of aquatic wildlife. These zones serve as dynamic learning environments, providing students with real-world experiences on the importance of biodiversity.

In addition to its local initiatives, The Grange Institution has also partnered with an eco-tech company through the "Grow with The Grange" initiative. This partnership has seen over 130 trees planted in Sumatra and Zambia, contributing to the rewilding of the planet and fostering a sense of global responsibility among students.



As part of its global partnerships, The Grange students are collaborating with TG International School in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on a project to tackle water sanitisation in a local village. Using design thinking methods, students from both schools are working together to engineer a solution that addresses the community's needs. This collaboration supports the theme of World Engineering Day, highlighting the importance of fostering an engineer's mindset at a young age and proving that it’s never too early for students to begin solving real-world challenges.



"We are truly honoured by this global recognition," said Soh Bee Ling, Principal of The Grange Institution. "This acknowledgement strengthens our resolve to continue championing sustainability in education and inspires us to create even more impactful learning experiences for our students."



As The Grange Institution looks to the future, the school remains focused on building meaningful partnerships with like-minded institutions worldwide to further enhance its sustainability programmes and shape the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.

SINGAPORE, - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - The Grange Institution, a boutique home-grown international school in Singapore , is proud to announce its role as an official partner for the World Engineering Day 2025 celebrations , an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO. This esteemed partnership underscores the school's dedication to advancing sustainable development and education for a brighter, more sustainable future.As part of the United Nations' 80th anniversary and the 10th year celebrations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), The Grange Institution has been honoured to be featured in a global initiative under the theme "Shaping Our Sustainable Future Through Engineering," as part of the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025. This recognition is a testament to the school's ongoing dedication to sustainability and environmental advocacy, aligning with UNESCO's Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) goals.This prestigious recognition through a UNESCO-proclaimed International Day marks a significant milestone in The Grange Institution's journey, reinforcing the school's long-term vision to nurture global citizens who are environmentally conscious and socially responsible. The recognition not only validates the school's ongoing efforts but also opens up new opportunities for collaboration with international organisations that share the same commitment to sustainable education.

About The Grange Institution