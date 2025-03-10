Smart Lighting Expo and HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) will open this April

Discover a Spectrum of Innovative Solutions and Technologies

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Hong Kong is reinforcing its status as the international trade fair capital of Asia, attracting business professionals worldwide for pivotal trade events. This year, The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is set to host the 16and the second edition offrom 6 to 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.Under the theme "", the twin lighting fairs will present an array of innovative and eco-friendly lighting solutions designed to enhance smart living and promote sustainability. In 2024, the twin lighting fairs welcomed some 16,000 buyers from 107 countries and regions, a testimony to the fairs' internationality.The role of lighting has been redefined and transformed into a vital component that enhances well-being and fosters improved environments alongside with the advancement of the lighting industry. According to Global Market Insights, the global smart lighting market size was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a remarkable 19.3% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by several factors, including smart city initiatives, the rapid expansion of smart home technologies, and ongoing technological innovations in smart lighting solutions.To empower businesses to fully capitalise on the growing opportunities within the smart lighting supply chain, the, which debuted last year, offers a comprehensive platform for the entire supply chain, showcasing an extensive array of products and solutions, including smart lighting technologies, human-centric designs, energy-efficient innovations and much more. This year, a new Digital Displays and Signage zone is launched to spotlight advanced solutions.Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association will return and lead a group participation to form the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area, featuring various key players in the industry, including Bweetech, Creatrol Intelligence, LEDiFUTURE, Shuncom AIoT, TYF and many more. In addition, the expo will welcome the group pavilions from Guangdong - Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area, including two new pavilions from Shenzhen, such as Shenzhen Semiconductor Association, and the recurrent Zhongshan city, presenting an array of innovative lighting solutions.The concurrentwill continue to serve as a one-stop trading platform for diverse lighting products. Thezone will debut at the Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), showcasing a diverse array of innovative building materials and lighting products. This initiative responds to the increasing demand for sustainable construction solutions in the market. Fair's highlighted zone, the, will gather some 200 renowned brands and showcase innovative lighting products and technologies. Other product zones includeIn addition to showcasing products, the twin lighting fairs will feature informative forums where industry players will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the lighting industry. These forums will provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among industry professionals.will take place on 6 April to facilitate the lighting industry to adapt to the latest market standards and illustrate the ESG development with case studies. To be held on 7 April, industry experts will present the technological advancements in human-centric lighting and comprehensive intelligent customised lighting application under different scenarios inThe events will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enhanced by the "Click2Match" online smart business matching platform, available from 30 March to 16 April. Furthermore, "Scan2Match" will be also available at the fairs, serving as a feature designed to bridge offline and online interactions. With the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan dedicated QR codes from exhibitors to bookmark their favorites, access product information, view electronic floor plans, and engage in conversations with exhibitors even after the fair, allowing them to seamlessly continue their sourcing journey.To attract exhibitors and buyers from key markets, the HKTDC offers special airfare deals and value-for-money hotel accommodations. Four airlines are providing discounted airfares for overseas buyers and exhibitors. In addition, over 40 hotels are offering special booking discounts for trade buyers. For more details, please visit the fair websites.Hashtag: #HKTDC

