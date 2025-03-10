Media OutReach Newswire's Founder and CEO Jennifer Kok with the prestigious OPPO 'Partner of the Year 2024' award

Featured OPPO Write-ups on CNBC, Hardware Zone, Phone Arena and South China Morning Post.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Media OutReach Newswire , Asia Pacific's first global newswire, has been honoured with OPPO's prestigious 'Partner of the Year' award for the second time, following its exemplary performance in OPPO's rigorous annual vendor evaluation system. Media OutReach Newswire achieved an exceptional rating exceeding 90% in OPPO's evaluation matrix—an A-tier classification that OPPO's Global Procurement team characterises as 'extremely difficult to achieve.' This distinguished OPPO award further solidifies Media OutReach Newswire's position as a trusted global press release distribution partner. In their formal commendation accompanying the award, OPPO acknowledged the partnership's strategic value, stating: "You have demonstrated a deep understanding of client requirements and consistently delivered outstanding results."Since 2019, Media OutReach Newswire has been a trusted newswire partner of OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand known for combining aesthetic excellence with innovative technology. Media OutReach Newswire has supported OPPO by distributing the company's press releases across Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, the USA & Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe & the UK, and Latin America."Being recognised as the 'OPPO Partner of the Year' for the second time is a proud moment for Media OutReach Newswire and a testament to the excellence of our distribution network and customer services," said Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire. "This award reflects our deep understanding of clients' needs and our commitment to delivering results that exceed expectations globally. It highlights our expertise in connecting OPPO's press releases with journalists, securing guaranteed news postings on high-quality media outlets globally, and providing post-release reports with data insights and PR Campaign Intelligence. Our continuous investment in press release distribution network ensures OPPO's PR and marketing teams achieve impactful results in their global communications campaigns. Media OutReach Newswire is the trusted partner for corporations and governments looking to elevate their global brand trust and recognition."Through its comprehensive database of more than 200,000 journalists and editors over 500 trade categories, Media OutReach Newswire ensured OPPO's press releases reached both general news (newspapers) and targeted trade media such as telecommunications & mobile, general technology, business, finance, ESG, retail and lifestyle which are key to OPPO's business communications. By delivering OPPO's press release directly to the inbox of targeted journalists and editors, Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution service has generated write-ups from trade media such as Gadgets 360, GMSArena, Phone Arena, Hardware Zone, Tech Edition as well as from tier one media outlets like CNBC, Forbes and South China Morning Post.Media OutReach Newswire offers a Total Communications Solution that addresses the full requirements of PR and IR professionals, which includes a comprehensive global network of editors and journalists, guaranteed online news postings on quality and real media, and multiformat ready to use post release report with data insights and pioneering PR Campaign Intelligence to facilitate C-Suite's reporting.Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #OPPO #PartneroftheYear

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. The newswire comprehensive network of more than 200,000 editors and journalists, covering over 70,000 media titles, 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages is an effective conduit between PR & IR professionals in agencies and companies and government bureaus.



