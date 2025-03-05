IT’S ALL ABOUT TRUST, Dongfeng Truck Enters Jakarta, DONGFENG DAY 2025 Staged Grandly in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - On February 20, the Southeast Asia DONGFENG DAY 2025 brand event was grandly inaugurated in Jakarta, Indonesia. Over 100 representatives from dealers, partners, and financial and media guests gathered from Southeast Asian countries and the ASEAN region, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, to review the achievements of Dongfeng Truck in 2024 and witness the unveiling of the new models DONGFENG GX, DONGFENG KC PRO, and DONGFENG KC PLUS, and outline the strategic blueprint for 2025.The event showcased multiple exhibition areas, including port logistics, expressway, and mining areas. The exhibits covered a variety of models such as tractors and dumpers, as well as components like engines, transmissions, and wheel reduction axles. Dongfeng Truck highlighted both new energy and traditional energy solutions, delivering forward-looking technologies and specialized products across various scenarios. Focused on reliability, intelligence, and trust, Dongfeng Motor aims to create "the most reliable Chinese truck brand" to meet the diverse needs of global customers.Ma Lei, Managing Director of China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., attended the event and stated that Dongfeng Motor will always maintain an open and inclusive attitude, collaborate with local partners to accelerate overseas business extension and promote the vigorous development of the local industry.Zhang Xiaofan, Deputy General Manager of the Dongfeng Motor Corporation Commercial Vehicle Department and Managing Director of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd., outlined the brand strength with the core values of "reliable, intelligence, and trust". Dongfeng Truck prioritizes reliable quality, advancing in new energy, intelligent networking, and automation. It actively layouts a smart logistics ecosystem, builds a mature sales network, and creates a fast and efficient service support system. These efforts aim to provide global customers with the comprehensive value of products and support sustainable development in the transportation and logistics.Dongfeng Motor has made a significant move in the Southeast Asia market as part of its global layout. Export business has always been one of the key drivers for the sales growth of Dongfeng Truck. Yang Tao, Deputy Managing Director of China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., introduced the strategic plan for the Southeast Asia market from five perspectives: product, service, manufacturing, financing, and value. Currently, Dongfeng Truck has developed the GX, KC Plus, and KR platforms in the local market, offering a full range of high-end, medium, and mainstream products with both diesel and new energy options to meet Indonesia's customized needs. In the future, Dongfeng will continue to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, provide diversified financial solutions, and pursue win-win partnerships.High-end intelligence, redefining the benchmark. Ma Lei, Zhang Xiaofan, and dealers representatives unveiled the three new vehicles, DONGFENG GX, DONGFENG KC PRO and DONGFENG KC PLUS, which showcased top technologies and leading adaptability in Jakarta. These models are designed to be best-sellers with core features tailored to specific scenarios.As a logistics specialist, the flagship DONGFENG GX matches world-class standards and has become a globally classic bestseller, with annual global sales exceeding 10,000 units. It has enhanced reliability by 30% through over 130 technological improvements and features an L2+ intelligent driving assistance system with a 95%+ takeover rate on highways, making it capable of handling extreme scenarios. It continues to lead the high-end express logistics market, setting a new benchmark for heavy-duty trucks. DONGFENG KC PRO is designed for heavy-duty transportation in mining and port areas. It features an integrated balanced suspension for strong anti-rolling ability. It is equipped with dCi-465ps industry-leading powertrain, which is more efficient and powerful. It has shown excellent reliability through long-term use by millions of customers. The DONGFENG KC PLUS is a high-performance heavy-duty dumper launched by Dongfeng Truck. It meets the Euro V emission standards and features an integrated chassis and hoisting design, offering strong carrying capacity and excellent overall performance. It is a reliable choice for heavy-duty transportation.In 2024, Dongfeng Truck ranked second in the commercial vehicle industry, achieving annual sales of 385,400 units through seizing opportunities and close collaboration. It reflects the dedication of Dongfeng's employees and the strong support of outstanding partners, which is also a vivid interpretation of "DRIVE YOUR DREAMS". During the event, local customers and partner representatives shared their success stories, highlighting the bright prospects of their cooperation.Dongfeng Truck, with its intelligent and reliable product capabilities and unwavering commitment to high-quality service, has won the high recognition of Indonesian partner, PT. INDO GLOBAL TRAKTOR. During the event, an order for 800 engineering dumpers was placed. Subsequently, Dongfeng Truck officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PT. LANCARJAYA MOTOR INDONESIA and PT. DAYA KOBELCO CMI to enhance its sales and service capabilities in Indonesia. The signing was witnessed by all the guests present.Dongfeng Truck has always implemented the "Overseas Service Priority" strategy, dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences globally. In 2024, it partnered closely with local dealers in Indonesia to establish 24 service outlets. To enhance market coverage and service capabilities, Dongfeng Truck plans to increase the number of service outlets to 64 across Sumatra and Java islands, ensuring a service radius of under 50 km and 100% service coverage nationwide. Additionally, Dongfeng Truck guarantees a 100% issue resolution rate within 72 hours and aims for a 100% spare parts satisfaction rate to support efficient vehicle operations.IT'S ALL ABOUT TRUST. Dongfeng Truck is eager to achieve mutual success and growth with outstanding partners. 