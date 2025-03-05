The Famous CFC in Bangkok is the 2nd edition of the global fan engagement event that Ascott will be hosting as Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club.

Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok

Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok

Win An Evening with Gianfranco Zola in Bangkok,

exclusively for Ascott Star Rewards members

The Famous CFC Experience Packages

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)

LONDON, ENGLAND/ BANGKOK, THAILAND/ SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, is excited to bring The Famous CFC to Bangkok, Thailand, as the event's presenting partner. Building on the remarkable success of the Singapore edition, Ascott is proud to bring the immersive global fan experience series to another of Chelsea's passionate Southeast Asian fanbases. Scheduled for 25 and 26 April 2025, the two-day celebration will be held at Ascott properties across Bangkok, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok , promising an extraordinary experience for Chelsea supporters and members of Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott's loyalty programme.The upcoming Famous CFC in Bangkok will feature Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, a beloved figure among fans for his exceptional contributions to the club from 1996 to 2003. A two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, Zola's impact on the Blues was immeasurable, with supporters voting him the club's greatest-ever player in 2003. Throughout his illustrious career, Zola helped Chelsea secure numerous major titles, including the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, the League Cup and the Community Shield. Zola's visit to Bangkok is eagerly awaited, with the event marking Chelsea's much anticipated return to the city for the first time since 2017.Zola's star power was on full display during the Singapore edition of The Famous CFC on 30 November and 1 December 2024, where he received an overwhelmingly warm reception from fans, many of whom travelled from across the region to meet him. While Zola's footballing legacy was widely celebrated, it was his approachable nature that truly captured the hearts of supporters. His first visit to Singapore deepened the admiration and respect fans already had for him, and now Zola is set to bring that same warmth and rapport to Bangkok's passionate Chelsea fanbase this April.The Famous CFC is an international fan engagement programme designed by Chelsea to strengthen its bond with supporters worldwide while fostering collaboration with international partners and brands. Launched in 2023, the event has already made its mark in cities like Mumbai, Los Angeles, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, bringing together fans and creating unforgettable moments that showcase the togetherness and spirit of Chelsea. The Bangkok edition will feature an exciting lineup of activities, including a watch party for Chelsea's match against Everton on 26 April and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Zola.Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "Following the resounding success of The Famous CFC in Singapore, we are thrilled to bring this extraordinary fan engagement experience to Bangkok, Thailand. Headlined once again by Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, this latest edition of The Famous CFC reaffirms Ascott's commitment to engaging Chelsea's global fanbase and elevating our hospitality experiences to deliver heartfelt moments that extend far beyond the pitch. Much more than just a gathering, Ascott Star Rewards members will have the exclusive chance to meet Gianfranco Zola in person, hear firsthand stories from his illustrious career, and immerse themselves in the legacy of Chelsea Football Club with behind-the-scenes insights. The Famous CFC Bangkok will offer an exclusive layer of engagement, including priority access, VIP hospitality experiences and curated stays at Ascott properties in Bangkok, ensuring that every moment – from check-in to the final whistle – is infused with meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that go beyond booking a stay.""Since becoming Chelsea's Official Global Hotels Partner, Ascott has been bringing global fans closer to the club they love while redefining hospitality with our exclusive Ascott Star Rewards offerings, such as match-and-stay experience packages that include football clinics with Chelsea soccer school coaches at Cobham Training Ground and VIP access to Ascott's private hospitality suite at Stamford Bridge. Our loyalty members are also eagerly anticipating the rebranding of the two stadium hotels – currently operating as Stamford Bridge Hotel London – to Ascott's lyf brand by the second half of this year. lyf's experience-led social-living concept aligns seamlessly with Chelsea's spirit and the vibrant atmosphere of Stamford Bridge, promising an exciting new chapter for both our guests and Chelsea fans," added Tan.Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea's Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We are excited to return to Bangkok as part of The Famous CFC global series, offering a unique opportunity for the club to engage with its passionate fanbase around the world. This marks our first visit to Bangkok since 2017, and we are delighted to partner once again with Ascott to bring our global vision to life in innovative ways following the successful trip to Singapore last November. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for our supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members alike."Gianfranco Zola said: "I'm thrilled to be part of The Famous CFC again this year and to return to Southeast Asia for the second time with the programme. After my memorable visit to Singapore, I'm looking forward to spending more time with our incredible fanbase in the region and discovering the beauty of Bangkok. It's always special to connect with fans in such spirited communities."In anticipation of The Famous CFC in Bangkok, Ascott is pleased to launch an exclusive campaign for ASR members. Participants who book and stay with Ascott will have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience with Zola, including passes to the Ascott x Chelsea pre-match party, featuring a special appearance by Zola. For more information on the campaign and prizes, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc Ascott has also launched two exclusive experience packages for The Famous CFC in Bangkok, available only to ASR members. Both packages come with ASR points, which can be redeemed for stays at Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok or any other participating ASR property. The 'Intimate Fan Experience with Gianfranco Zola' for two includes access to the Ascott x Chelsea pre-match party, featuring a special appearance by Zola, and a limited edition Ascott x Chelsea co-branded merchandise pack. The higher-tier 'Ultimate Weekend with Gianfranco Zola' for two includes all the same benefits, plus an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Zola.For ticketing details and the latest updates on The Famous CFC in Bangkok, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience. Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures , which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with about 980 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott's presence extends across about 230 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.



Ascott's diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott's loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.



A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.





About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.





