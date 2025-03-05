KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, continues making a difference by donating $10 000 to support vulnerable communities in Malaysia during the holy month of Ramadan. In partnership with SUKA Society, FBS is providing essential food supplies, gift packs, and celebrations for refugee children, foster families, and survivors of human trafficking.



FBS and SUKA Society Support Malaysian Communities During Ramadan

Mid-March: The preparation of Ramadan gift packs for refugee minors and Muslim foster families.



The preparation of Ramadan gift packs for refugee minors and Muslim foster families. March 3–21: Food deliveries to government protection shelters supporting survivors of human trafficking.



Food deliveries to government protection shelters supporting survivors of human trafficking. March 26: The second monthly food packing event.



The second monthly food packing event. April 9 & 12: Hari Raya celebrations for undocumented and refugee children.



On, FBS and SUKA Society launched the initiative with the first monthly food packing event, ensuring that unaccompanied refugee minors receive essential nutrition. The collaboration will continue throughout Ramadan with several key activities:FBS volunteers participated in organizing aid packages and preparing deliveries to guarantee efficient distribution to those in need.FBS is honored to contribute to meaningful initiatives that bring relief, dignity, and joy to those in need. As the company continues its mission to empower communities, it remains committed to making a real impact beyond trading.

