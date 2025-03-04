Consumers can look forward to learning more about Samsung products from local creators and uncover special deals exclusive to Samsung Singapore’s TikTok Shop page



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore has launched its very own TikTok Shop page (search “@samsungsg”), offering consumers an exciting new way to discover and purchase Samsung products.





Through TikTok Shop, Samsung aims to reach a wider, digital-first audience via interactive live commerce, tapping on local creators and livestreamers to showcase the brand’s range of products across categories such as, mobile, TV and AV, home appliances, monitors and others.





The TikTok Shop will offer an IRL (in real life) experience for consumers who rely on third-party recommendations and prefer to understand a product through live events and direct interactions with a brand or a creator. Consumers can look forward to special deals during livestreams, as well as creator-led Q&A and product demos – all within Samsung Electronics Singapore’s TikTok Shop.





“TikTok has emerged as a leading social platform that is particularly popular with Gen MZ consumers. They value the authenticity of creators sharing their stories on TikTok, as well as the interactivity live events offer. This has resulted in a new opportunity for brands like us to share more about our offerings with the help of creators’ experiences and knowledge. Through our TikTok Shop, consumers will be able to discover, learn and purchase Samsung’s products via live commerce events hosted by livestreamers, making the experience from discovery to purchase seamless,” said Ryan Tay, Head of Online, Samsung Electronics Singapore.





Earlier in February, Samsung worked with livestreamers for a series of TikTok Live in Seoul as part of its Galaxy S25 Series launch. Consumers were treated to timed deals during these live events, where they were able to purchase selected Galaxy products at promotional prices. “The pilot sessions resulted in good conversion to sales and proved that live commerce resonated with consumers who are already in the market looking for new devices to complement their lifestyle,” added Tay.





Viewers were also introduced to other Galaxy devices during these live sessions, including the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Series, to show how consumers can benefit from a connected ecosystem that can truly make their everyday lives easier. For example, pairing the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring with the Galaxy S25 Series can help consumers have a better pulse of their overall health and wellness through advanced tracking insights.





In the coming months, the TikTok Shop will bring to life Samsung’s AI solutions through live events, and show how AI is seamlessly integrated across products, empowering consumers to make the most of their every day; to maximise their productivity on-the-go, or even their down time at home. In addition, shoppers can look forward to more special promotions during TikTok Live events hosted by local creators.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/global/.

