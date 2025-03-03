Enhancing energy infrastructure with AI-powered intelligence and automation, improving efficiency and long-term sustainability.

with AI-powered intelligence and automation, improving efficiency and long-term sustainability. Modernising and securing critical assets , leveraging advanced monitoring, remote management and predictive capabilities.

, leveraging advanced monitoring, remote management and predictive capabilities. Empowering millions of consumers with greater visibility, control and efficiency in energy usage through next-generation solutions.

AI-Powered Smart Grid Intelligence : Gorilla's AI-driven grid management and predictive analytics will optimise energy flows, reduce inefficiencies and enhance response times, ensuring a resilient, self-correcting power network.

: Gorilla's AI-driven grid management and predictive analytics will optimise energy flows, reduce inefficiencies and enhance response times, ensuring a resilient, self-correcting power network. Enterprise-grade Cybersecurity : As Thailand's power grid becomes increasingly digitised, Gorilla's AI-based cybersecurity protocols will secure the system against cyber threats, with real-time threat monitoring, encrypted communications and proactive anomaly detection.

: As Thailand's power grid becomes increasingly digitised, Gorilla's AI-based cybersecurity protocols will secure the system against cyber threats, with real-time threat monitoring, encrypted communications and proactive anomaly detection. Innovative Financial Structuring & Sustainable Monetisation : A performance-linked financial model ensures that revenue generation is tied to efficiency improvements and long-term grid optimisation. Funding is structured over a 15-year lifecycle, aligning investment with tangible, measurable benefits rather than traditional upfront capital expenditure. This structure allows for scalable revenue growth, ensuring financial sustainability for Gorilla while delivering long-term value for Thailand's energy ecosystem.

Groundwork and deployment begin in 2025 , setting the foundation for revenue generation.

, setting the foundation for revenue generation. First major revenue impact expected between 2026-2027 , as AI-driven infrastructure and smart grid technology reach operational capacity.

, as AI-driven infrastructure and smart grid technology reach operational capacity. Long-term revenue stream established over 15 years, ensuring Gorilla benefits from ongoing efficiencies and AI-driven optimisation rather than relying on one-time payments.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Newsfile Corp. - 3 March 2025 -has signed ato lead. Over the next 15 years, this nationwide AI-driven programme will reshape the country's electricity ecosystem, modernising power distribution, enhancing security and optimising energy efficiency at an unprecedented scale.This is not a conventional infrastructure project. Instead, Gorilla has structured an innovative financing model that allows for long-term, sustainable funding, ensuring the transformation is executed at scale while unlocking long-term financial benefits for all stakeholders.As Thailand embarks on a nationwide energy transformation, this initiative will set a new global benchmark for AI-driven modernisation. Under Gorilla's leadership, the programme will integrate advanced technology, automation and data-driven intelligence to create a smarter, more resilient energy ecosystem.With groundwork beginning this year, the initiative is designed to scale progressively, with financial impact projected to accelerate from 2026-2027 as full implementation reaches operational maturity.Unlike traditional infrastructure projects that rely on milestone-based payments, this strategic energy transformation is built on a forward-thinking, long-term financial model. Gorilla's expertise in AI, cybersecurity, automation and financial structuring ensures this initiative is not only executed at scale but also funded and monetised in a way that drives lasting value.Given the scale and complexity of the programme, revenues are expected to scale progressively, with a major ramp-up from 2026-2027 as full operations begin. Over the 15-year lifecycle, the initiative is expected to generate multi-billion-dollar cumulative revenue, providing strong, sustained growth for Gorilla."This is not just an infrastructure upgrade - it is a radical shift in how energy is managed. By integrating AI, automation, and cybersecurity into Thailand's energy infrastructure, this initiative aligns with the national goal of building a resilient, technology-driven economy.""This 15-year transformation programme ensures that Thailand's power grid remains future-proof, secure, and financially sustainable and Gorilla is at the centre of making it happen.", "This agreement represents a defining moment for Gorilla Technology and for Thailand's energy sector. By combining our expertise in AI and advanced analytics with the country's vision for the future, we are embarking on a transformative journey that will reshape how energy is distributed and consumed across the nation. This 15-year initiative is more than a series of projects - it is a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Together, we aim to set a benchmark for energy modernisation not just in Thailand but across the region."Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.



Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.



For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

