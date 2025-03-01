BURIRAM, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2025 - Starting Today, the Gresini Racing MotoGP team will officially be known as BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP. This marks the latest major announcement – just days before the highly anticipated start to the 2025 season at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand., a sports news and entertainment platform providing up-to-date sports coverage and fan engagement worldwide, will become theof the Faenza-based team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Besides naming rights, BK8 NEWS will enjoy prominent visibility on the Desmosedici GP24, as well as on the racing suits ofand. Additionally, the BK8 NEWS brand will feature on team uniforms, garage panels, and transport vehicles.This sponsorship marks the largest partnership to date forand aims to offer a powerful marketing tool to engage fans on a global scale. It is designed to support brand growth by leveraging the massive audience of MotoGP, particularly in key markets where the company operates, maximizing visibility and fan engagement."We're excited to team up with Gresini Racing, marking a significant milestone in our strategic growth. This collaboration reflects our commitment to performance, precision, and excellence. By teaming up with a team that pushes the boundaries of motorsport, we're establishing our presence in one of the world's most iconic motorsport events. Together, we'll fuel Gresini Racing's success, bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access.""I am thrilled to announce the signing of a title sponsorship agreement for the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team. Adrenaline, speed, and excitement make MotoGP an incredibly powerful marketing platform, offering brands unparalleled global visibility... and Gresini Racing stands among the best organisations in the sport. It's no surprise that a major brand like BK8 NEWS has chosen the exceptional Gresini – MotoGP combination as its flagship project to achieve its goals. I want to extend my gratitude to everyone at BK8 NEWS for their dedication and commitment over the past few weeks in making this project a reality... I truly can't wait to hit the track in our new colours and kick off the BK8 NEWS Gresini MotoGP Team in the best way possible.""We are pleased to have facilitated this partnership, bringing together two influential brands with a shared vision. It's exciting to see this collaboration come to life, and I'm confident it will open up new opportunities for both brands within the world of motorsport."operates in the fields of sports news and entertainment. It is a sports information and entertainment site that provides up to date sports news and enables engagement with the sports fans all around the world.Hashtag: #motogp #gresini #bk8news #gresiniracing #bk8newsgresiniracingmotogp #buriram

