VinFast Philippines Director of After-Sales Service, Margarita Olivia Cuena Delfinado (left) and Motech Automotive Philippines President and CEO, Johann Rommel Naguiat at the MOU signing ceremony.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 -Under the MOU, VinFast and Motech will actively work together toward the goal of accrediting 63 Motech service workshops as authorized VinFast service centers. These service centers will be authorized to perform repairs, warranties, and maintenance for VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.As part of its commitment to enhancing customer experience, VinFast plans to establish more than 100 similar service workshops across the Philippines this year, and its recent agreement with Motech is part of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker's plan to expand its partner network in the Philippines.Motech's service workshops will meet VinFast's standards for facilities, equipment, and personnel, with a priority on providing genuine services and parts to VinFast owners.To facilitate the rapid expansion of Motech's authorized VinFast service workshop system, VinFast will provide personnel training and technical advice. This support is especially important given the expected volume growth of VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.Motech currently operates a chain of auto service centers with a variety of models and scales, encompassing hundreds of facilities throughout the Philippines, including locations from the tip of the Philippine archipelago in Tuguegarao, to the main cities of Metro Manila, and down south to the island of Mindanao.Furthermore, the two parties will actively explore business cooperation opportunities, information sharing, and joint marketing activities related to electric vehicle after-sales services in Southeast Asia.Since officially entering the Philippine market in 2024, alongside launching its green and smart car models, VinFast has strongly affirmed its long-term commitment through attractive sales policies and a continuously expanding after-sales network.By partnering with leading, reputable after-sales service providers, VinFast has not only optimized its Philippine operations but also strengthened its brand recognition, demonstrating its "Customer-centric" philosophy throughout its global expansion.In Southeast Asia, VinFast is actively pursuing its "For a Green Future" vision by developing a comprehensive and inclusive electric vehicle ecosystem, focusing on expanding the network of charging stations through collaborative efforts. This vision has achieved significant success in Vietnam and is expected to continue growing in other potential markets./.

About VinFast

VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to the United States and Europe. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.ph/

About Motech

Motech Philippines, founded in 1977, is an after-warranty car service shop that started in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. With education and service as its main thrust, Motech continues to train and produce top line mechanics, who are not only trained technically, but also places a high priority for excellence in customer service. Today, Motech has 63 outlets in key areas nationwide, with a database of over 300,000 and counting. Motech offers standard car repair services such as: Maintenance, Brakes, Suspension, Clutch, Batteries, and Tires Services.