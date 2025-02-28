HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - Renaissance College (RCHK) is thrilled to announce that its Learning Technology hub, the Red Door Centre (RDC), and the Library have been recognised for excellence at the prestigious Greater Bay Area ( GBA ) School Awards. The school received the Judges' Choice Award in the "EdTech Program K-12" category and was named a finalist in both the "EdTech Program - Primary" and "School Library" categories.The Judges' Choice Award in the "EdTech Program K-12" category recognises RCHK's innovative approach to modern STEM education. The RDC helps the school to integrate advanced technological programmes that empower students to explore, experiment, and bring their ideas to life. Through hands-on experiences with robotics, filmmaking, maker-centred learning, and visual content creation using green screen technology, students learn to apply their knowledge in practical and engaging ways. This approach fosters critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration—essential skills for success in the 21st century.RCHK's commitment to fostering a love of reading and creative thinking was also recognised with its Library's finalist status in the "School Library" category. The library serves as a dynamic learning space, offering a rich collection of resources and supporting students in their academic pursuits and personal growth."We are incredibly proud of this achievement," said Mr. Stu Lowe, Vice Principal (Learning Technologies) at Renaissance College. "These awards showcase the amazing work of the Learning Technology and Library Teams. Renaissance College embraces the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning across the entire school. Seeing that recognised in these awards is a tremendous honour and a reflection of our commitment to innovation."The following individuals were instrumental in this success:Ms. Ness Matthews, Primary Learning Technology CoachMr. Sze Lok Kai, Learning Technology Educational AssistantMr. Stu Lowe, Vice Principal (Learning Technologies)Mr. James Sandford, Secondary Learning Technology CoachMr. Jœrgen Mortsensen, Media Literacy & Authentic Technology Integration CoachMs. Kim Wells, Library CoordinatorMs. Melissa Cooper, Library TeacherMs. Shirley Chan, Librarian (Teaching)Hashtag: #RCHK #technology #awards #education #internationalschool #hongkong #gba

About ESF Renaissance College Hong Kong

Renaissance College Hong Kong (RCHK), a student-centred independent school founded by the English Schools Foundation (ESF) in 2006, serves the local and expatriate communities. Offering all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes (PYP, MYP, DP, CP), RCHK provides a through-train education for students aged 5-18. With over 2,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, RCHK celebrates its diverse community, where English is the language of instruction. Students benefit from rich Education Outside of the Classroom (EOTC) and Creative, Action, Service (CAS) programmes, fostering real-world learning and community engagement. RCHK's Red Door Centre, a state-of-the-art technology hub, provides 1:1 devices (iPads Years 1-3, MacBooks Years 4-13), robotics equipment, and modern fabrication facilities, integrating technology across the curriculum. Wellbeing is paramount at RCHK, with strategies in place to ensure every child feels known and supported. The College also offers scholarships for driven and ambitious secondary students, and financial aid (Youth Empowerment Scheme) to promote inclusivity.

