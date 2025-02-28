Strengthening credit card product portfolio Travel offers and rewards to drive credit card spending

(from left to right): Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard; Ms Wendy Yuen, Head of Personal & Business Banking Group, China CITIC Bank International Limited; and Mr Yan Bo, Chairman, Hong Kong Airlines announce the launch of the China CITIC Bank International Hong Kong Airlines Mastercard® card.

Earn 26,000 FWC points with spending of HK$25,000 within the first five months from card issuance1

Redeem 26,000 FWC points with HK$800 for every additional spending of HK$15,000 from card issuance (Maximum 3 times) 1.

26,000 FWC points can redeem one set of round-trip ticket to Okinawa, Shanghai or other destinations4

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") and Hong Kong Airlines ("HKA") today announce the launch of the China CITIC Bank International Hong Kong Airlines co-branded Mastercard® card, providing customers exceptional travel experiences and rewards, further enhancing the CNCBI credit card product portfolio while helping to driving credit card spending.With a view to satisfying customers' needs for travel and credit card spending as global tourism recovers, CNCBI and HKA have joined forces to launch the China CITIC Bank International Hong Kong Airlines co-branded Mastercard® card with myriad rewards, including welcome complimentary air ticket, bonus spending rewards and exclusive travel privileges. Customers may take advantage of a flexible and more favourable points reward system and earn points quicker for discounted air tickets redemption. Other rewards include complimentary travel insurance, airport lounge accessand a range of other privileges that allow customers to reap rewards for their spending when travelling abroad.Ms Wendy Yuen, Head of Personal and Business Banking Group, CNCBI, said, "Tourism started to pick up its pace since the second half of 2023 which fuelled the overseas travelling boom for Hong Kong people. Based on 2024 figures, overseas spending has accounted for more than 20% of the total value of credit card transactions at CNCBI. Against this backdrop, the Bank and HKA are rolling out this new co-branded credit card with the objectives to offer travel enthusiasts more appealing spending & travel rewards. At the same time, it enriches the credit card portfolio of CNCBI."Mr. Yan Bo, Chairman of Hong Kong Airlines, stated, "We are delighted to launch a co-branded credit card in partnership with CNCBI, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong Airlines' service innovation. This collaboration not only offers cardholders an array of travel privileges including points redemption for air tickets, priority boarding, and airport lounge access, but also establishes a new standard for the integration of aviation and financial services. As an airline deeply rooted in Hong Kong, we are committed to delivering a high-quality travel experience for our passengers and driving industry innovation. We are confident that this partnership will invigorate travel and consumption for the people of Hong Kong."China CITIC Bank International Hong Kong Airlines Mastercard® card welcome offers and exclusive rewards include:Earn up to 104,000 Fortune Wings Club (FWC) points (can redeem four sets of round-trip ticket to Okinawa / Shanghai or other destinations)As low as HK$2 = 1 FWC pointCardholders have two opportunities annually to redeem HKA tickets to selected destinations at a 50% off using FWC points50% off FWC pointsAside from flight rewards, CNCBI HKA Mastercard® cardholders may also enjoy an array of exclusive travel privileges including free travel insurance, HKA airport lounge service, exclusive check-in counters, priority boarding and baggage handling, in-flight duty-free discounts, as well as additional FWC points when purchasing tickets from the HKA official website and mobile app.Offers are subject to terms and conditions.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!1. The promotion is valid until 2 July 2025. It is applicable to applicants who do not hold any CNCBI Credit Card principal card in the past 12 months from the approval month of current applications.2. Offers are provided by Mastercard® and are subject to relevant terms and conditions. Please visit the Mastercard® website for details.3. The promotion is valid until 31 December 2025. Two Hong Kong Airlines lounge vouchers are awarded upon any spending.4. The points redemption standard is based on Hong Kong Airlines' reward economy class (R) ticket redemption standard as of January 1, 2025, and is subject to Hong Kong Airlines' latest announcements and may change from time to time. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes, airport construction fees or government fees, fuel surcharges, security fees, insurance fees, and any fees charged by any authorized entity in connection with the use of points-redeemed tickets.5. Hong Kong Airlines spending: HK$2 = 1 FWC point. Overseas and online spending: HK$4 = 1 FWC point. Local retail spending: HK$6 = 1 FWC point.Hashtag: #CNCBI #HKA

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI"), a major offshore platform of commercial banking business of the CITIC Group, is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited ("CNCB").



CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 24 branches and two business banking centres in Hong Kong, as well as presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau, and overseas branches in New York, Los Angeles and Singapore.



Across a century, CBCBI has grown together with its employees, customers and partners since 1922 and will continue to move towards its vision of "Agile. Professional. Simple." in adherence to the 4C (Culture, Customer, Collaboration, Cyberspace) core values while driving actively its missions to "create value for customers, seek happiness for employees, make profit for shareholders, perform responsibility for society".



More information about China CITIC Bank International can be found on its website at www.cncbinternational.com.





Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to over 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit www.hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn、 Twitter、 Instagram and Facebook.



