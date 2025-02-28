Match-worn Spurs jerseys signed and auctioned to raise funds for AIA Foundation

In attendance at the match were Stuart A. Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer at AIA Group (Left), Melissa Wong, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at AIA Hong Kong and Macau (Right), and Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt (Centre), who were presented with the signed jerseys from the Spurs players.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - Following the exciting match between Tottenham Hotspur ("Spurs") and Manchester United on 17 February, Spurs players signed special jerseys featuring the AIA Foundation logo. These signed jerseys are now available for global auction online until 2 March, with all proceeds going to the AIA Foundation. The funds raised from this charity initiative will support educational and personal development programmes for young people in Hong Kong, helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.Since 2013, AIA Group has proudly partnered with Spurs and is now their Global Principal Partner. AIA and Spurs work together to promote health and wellness through community football training programmes, inspiring communities across Asia to actively participate in sports and develop healthy lifestyles.The special-edition jersey auction was first initiated in the 2015/16 season. Each season, during a designated Spurs home match, Spurs players wear jerseys featuring the logo of a selected charity from one of the AIA markets to show their support. After the match, these jerseys are signed by the players and auctioned to raise funds for the featured charity. Over the years, the initiative has supported charities and communities in Mainland China, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. For the 2024/25 season, proceeds will go to the AIA Foundation for the first time.Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director, Tottenham Hotspur and Trustee of the Club's Foundation, said: "We are proud to continue our work alongside AIA to provide a unique platform to raise awareness for worthy causes from across the Asia-Pacific region every season, with the fantastic work of AIA Foundation promoted to a global audience of billions around our fixture with Manchester United."Melissa Wong, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are honoured that AIA Foundation in Hong Kong has been selected as the featured charity this season. This charity initiative makes our partnership with Spurs even more impactful, extending beyond football and health and wellness to also support youth development and nurture the next generation of leaders in Hong Kong."Fans can bid on the signed jerseys from Spurs players by visiting https://www.matchwornshirt.com/category/tottenham-hotspur from now until 2 March 11:59pm (GMT) to support young people in Hong Kong in realising their dreams.Established in 1995, AIA Foundation is a charitable organisation recognised under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance in Hong Kong. It is dedicated to promoting social and economic development through various charitable activities, creating shared value for all sectors of the community. With a focus on nurturing children and young people, the Foundation is committed to fostering healthier and more productive talent resources in Hong Kong. This includes the establishment of AIA Scholarships, pledging USD 100 million to help 100 undergraduates every year over the next several decades attend Hong Kong universities.Hashtag: #AIAHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.





as of 30 September 2024Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as of 30 September 2024)