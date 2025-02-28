“AI Godfather" and 2024 VinFuture Grand Prize Laureate Yoshua Bengio (left) warns global superpowers about the risks AI poses to humanity.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 -Since the beginning of 2025, the rise of DeepSeek has been described as a "black swan" moment creating a game-changing shift in an AI landscape almost overnight. It is a wake-up call showing that powerful AI can be achieved without exorbitant costs, challenging the prevailing "money equals progress" model.Regarding this, Yoshua Bengio, often regarded as "one of the godfathers of modern AI," warned that its breakthrough in AI affordability could pose serious risks.he stated in an interview with VinFuture Foundation. "Yoshua Bengio, a pioneer in neural networks and deep learning algorithms, has been recognized with numerous prestigious international awards, including the 2018 A.M. Turing Award, the 2024 VinFuture Grand Prize, and most recently, the 2025 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering. He emphasized that AI is evolving toward greater autonomy, with systems capable of planning and acting in pursuit of a goal. "", he explained.Despite these current limitations in long-term planning abilities, major technology corporations have thrown billions of dollars into developing AI agents capable of autonomous decision-making over extended periods. While this promises efficiency gains, it raises concerns about large-scale job displacement.Beyond economic shifts, a far more critical issue looms - the loss of human control over AI. In controlled experiments, some AI systems have even engaged in deceptive behavior to prevent being shut down - a troubling sign of self-preservation tendencies.," he emphasized.According to Bengio, while they are not yet intelligent enough to pose a major threat, this trajectory is concerning.," Bengio warned.Coupled with technical risks, AI presents a profound threat to privacy and civil liberties. Recently, a comprehensive International AI Safety report, chaired by Yoshua Bengio and compiled by 96 experts from 30 countries and organizations (including the UN, EU, and OECD) to guide policymakers on AI safety, revealed the growing potential for AI misuse in malicious activities.Bengio noted that AI's ability to process vast amounts of data can empower individuals, corporations, or governments with unprecedented control. Given AI's uncertain future, he shared that the way humans manage AIs in the future will be central to preventing this scenario. "he emphasized.Advances by the Chinese startup DeepSeek could further intensify the AI race among superpowers, raising a worrying development in a field dominated by the Silicon Valley and large Western tech companies in recent years.," Bengio cautioned.Moreover, the intensifying race is expected to drive profound environmental consequences, particularly in energy consumption. Major AI companies, pushed by the prospect of massive profits, are willing to absorb high energy costs.This surge in demand will inevitably drive-up energy prices across the board, including electricity, oil, and other resources, affecting not just tech firms but households and industries worldwide.This is where unchecked market forces and national competition could lead to global losses. "Bengio urged.The godfather of AI has raised urgent calls to establish robust ethical frameworks and regulatory measures to ensure responsible development and deployment.," he said.Responsibility is another key aspect. In many countries, legal principles hold companies accountable for products that cause harm. However, when it comes to software, liability remains a grey area, according to Bengio. "," he asserted.He also emphasized that it would require a concerted effort from individuals and institutions who recognize the existential risks, like catastrophic malicious use. Elsewhere, concerns over job security and future employment opportunities loom. "," Bengio predicted.While some jobs will inevitably be replaced by automation, Bengio emphasized that not all professions are equally at risk. "," he noted. Instead, roles that require emotional intelligence and human interaction, including healthcare professionals, therapists, and managers, are more likely to endure. Rather than individual adaptation, Bengio poses a larger question: Can AI deployment be deliberately shaped to minimize disruption?," he concluded.Beyond national regulations, Bengio stressed the need for global coordination. He highlighted eventually, humans should aim for global agreements and treaties, similar to how we handle other scientific and technological risks. As AI rapidly reshapes industries, new divides in wealth, job displacement, or political power could deepen unless proactive measures are taken. Bengio warned that AI is currently concentrated in the hands of a few corporations and nations.He took Vietnam, a country with a strong industrial sector, as an example. If widespread automation shifts production to AI-powered facilities in wealthier nations like the US, it could lead to significant job losses and economic hardship in countries dependent on manufacturing exports.Therefore, Bengio suggested establishing global negotiations - a form of exchange in which countries developing advanced AI might ask other countries to refrain from creating potentially dangerous AI. In return, the wealth generated by these AI systems, like new technologies and medical advancements, should be shared globally.," he emphasized.The first step toward bridging the AI divide is fostering collaboration between emerging economies and technologically advanced nations. Bengio highlighted the importance of initiatives like the VinFuture Prize, which draws global attention to scientific advancements in regions outside the traditional tech powerhouses.," he explained.Countries such as Vietnam, India, and Brazil already possess strong talent pools and growing expertise in AI. By forming strategic partnerships with resource-rich nations like Canada and European countries, they can develop competitive AI projects on a global scale. Such collaborations, if carefully structured, could ensure a more equitable distribution of technological power, according to Bengio.Moreover, Bengio stressed the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. "," he said.

