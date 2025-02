Prize presentation of IYDC in Singapore in 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - The International Youth Dance Competition (IYDC) is set to return in 2025, bringing together young dancers from all over the world to celebrate artistic excellence and technical mastery. In 2025, IYDC will be held in China, Singapore and Thailand. This upcoming IYDC, held in Chengdu, China, on 1 - 3 May will be an opportunity for young performers, educators, and industry professionals to gather and celebrate the art of dance on an international stage.The IYDC employs a distinctive judging approach, using a scoring system that awards Gold, Silver, or Bronze bandings based on each participant's individual performance, rather than ranking dancers against one another. This system aims to recognise personal achievement, encouraging dancers to concentrate on their own development and progress while minimising the focus on direct competition.Dancers scoring Silver and above will be able to qualify for the Elite showcase, where they perform at an advanced level. IYDC Ambassadors are selected from this group every year based on criteria such as performance, dedication, and the ability to inspire others. From there, they gain access to various opportunities, such as special performance invitations at IYDC events, features in international dance campaigns, and the chance to mentor and represent IYDC in future editions.In addition to the competition, the IYDC provides several avenues for professional development. Participants can benefit from direct mentorship from world-class professionals, allowing them to explore new techniques, receive feedback, and gain insights into advanced dance practices.The event also serves as a platform for networking, allowing dancers to connect with peers from various countries, exchange ideas, and establish professional relationships. The IYDC regularly attracts esteemed adjudicators and partners with renowned dance institutions such as McDonald College (Australia) and Bird College (United Kingdom), providing participants with access to potential scholarships and career opportunities.Singapore has consistently been well-represented at the International Youth Dance Competition (IYDC), with several local dance academies taking part in previous editions and achieving high standards of performance.In 2025, AQ Dance Academy will join this distinguished group by leading a team of students to IYDC Chengdu. This will not be the academy's first time at the competition; in 2024, they received several Gold Awards in the Solos and Group Categories in Singapore. The Best Teamwork Award and Best Choreography Award were awarded to AQ Dance Academy in the Level 3 Small Group - Lyrical/Contemporary category and Level 2 Small Group - Ballet category respectively. AQ Dance Academy’s participation in IYDC aligns with the academy's focus on supporting students' growth in a positive and encouraging environment.Through this event, the academy aims to provide students with a cultural exchange experience and broaden their perspectives. Observing and learning from Chinese dancers, known for their classical technique and artistry, will deepen students' understanding of global dance standards. For AQ Dance Academy, this event will be a chance for their young dancers to showcase their abilities on an international stage while continuing their artistic development.IYDC Chengdu will take place from 1st to 3rd May 2025 at the China Sichuan Cultural & Arts Centre.Hashtag: #IYDC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AQ Dance Academy

AQ Dance Academy provides ballet and contemporary dance training, following the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) syllabus. The academy’s programmes are designed to help students develop strength, coordination, and musicality, while also promoting life skills such as discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience.