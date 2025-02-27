[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jay Chandan, was recently featured in the Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight interview series at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.Watch the full interview with Gorilla CEO Jay Chandan on Gorilla's investor relations website here To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:During the interview, Chandan shared insights into Gorilla Technology's role in building smart cities, enhancing security, and fostering sustainability through AI-powered solutions. He emphasized the Company's unique consultative approach, working closely with governments and organizations to deliver tailored AI-based cybersecurity and data-driven technologies that address real-world challenges."We built a platform which is unbeatable," said Chandan. "We're not just selling a product-we're providing a consultative approach that ensures long-term impact. Our success stems from our ability to listen to our customers, understand their pain points, and deliver AI-driven solutions tailored to their needs."The Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight series highlights innovative small-cap companies navigating dynamic industry landscapes and emerging as leaders in their respective fields.Watch the full interview with Gorilla CEO Jay Chandan on Gorilla's investor relations website here Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave Gentry, CEORedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

