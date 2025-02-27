WDTA APAC Institute Inaugurated to Lead AI Governance and Standards Development

Cyberport, the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA) and the International Academicians Science & Technology Innovation Centre (IASTIC) co-organise the “AI Safety, Trust, and Responsibility (AI STR)” Forum. The forum convened international and local experts to discuss the strategies for balancing innovation with security governance.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 -, theand theco-organised theForum. This event served as the Hong Kong session of the recently concluded AI Action Summit 2025 in Paris, France. The forum convened leading international and local academicians, scholars, industry leaders, and experts to share insights on the risks and challenges in AI development and application, and to discuss strategies for balancing innovation with security governance., joined, and, in delivering keynote addresses and sharing their perspectives on the future of AI.remarked, "To provide the most conducive environment for AI development, Cyberport, being Hong Kong's digital tech hub, established the AI Supercomputing Centre last year, which will provide high-performance computing power of 3,000 petaFLOPS to support impactful R&D projects on AI. As announced yesterday by the Financial Secretary in the 2025-26 Budget, to establish the Hong Kong AI R&D Institute. A dedicated, public mission-driven undertaking, the institute will spearhead AI development and industry application in Hong Kong, promote cross-sectoral collaboration, and add another exciting chapter in our AI history book. We are mindful of the safety, responsibility and trust issues that beset the AI explorers and users. We could only harness the full power and potentials of AI by addressing these contentious issues proactively.", expressed, "We are delighted to bring together prominent industry experts and leaders from around the world at Cyberport to explore the establishment of a trustworthy and responsible AI ecosystem. This will ensure the controllable, balanced, and sustainable development of this transformative technology. As Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport has achieved significant milestones in building a thriving AI ecosystem over the past year. These include Cyberport's AI Supercomputing Centre, currently the largest in Hong Kong, and Cyberport's AI Lab, which unites local AI ecosystem partners and talents to facilitate R&D and collaboration. We look forward to continuing our collaboration across sectors to strengthen Hong Kong's AI ecosystem and promote AI for good."During the forum, WDTA announced the establishment of the "WDTA Asia-Pacific Institute (preparatory)" (The Institute) at Cyberport, marked by an official plaque unveiling ceremony. The Institute will spearhead the development of regional AI safety standards and related initiatives, promote innovation in digital technologies, cultivate scientific and industrial talent, and foster global collaboration in the digital era.addresses the forum, highlighting WDTA's recent accomplishments and emphasising the importance of a human-centric and safety-based approach to AI. He outlined three core initiatives: First, to build a "safety-native" technological framework by embedding security throughout the entire AI lifecycle and promoting algorithm transparency and data provenance certification. Second, to establish a "human-oriented" value system that ensures technology addresses social needs, such as equitable healthcare and SME transformation. Finally, WDTA is committed to "responsible innovation" globally, with its AI committee addressing challenges like deepfakes and data misuse within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework.officially launched two WDTA certification programs for AI professionals: the "Certified Large Language Model Application Engineer (LLMAE)" and the "Certified Large Language Model Technical Expert (LLMTE)". These programs are designed to accelerate the training of the next generation of AI professionals, equipping them with both technical expertise and a sense of social responsibility to promote the safety, trust, and responsible development of AI. Prof. Li emphasized, "These certification programs represent a significant step by WDTA to advance global AI talent development. We must establish technical standards and cultivate professionals who embody the principles of 'human-oriented and safety-based' to ensure that technological advancements truly benefit society."stated, "As a global innovation hub, Hong Kong is an ideal platform to advance AI governance and collaboration. The WDTA will adhere to the core principles of 'Speed, Safety, and Sharing', and leverage The Institute to accelerate collaboration among governments, industries, and academia in the APAC. This will facilitate the formulation of digital technology standards and the transformation of cutting-edge research into practical applications. We will lead the establishment of AI STR standards and certification systems, enhancing the international framework for AI governance and security. By working together across industries and borders, we can achieve an inclusive digital future where no one is left behind."At the forum, Cyberport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WDTA and IASTIC, under which the three parties will join hands to promote best practices in AI STR testing and evaluation. They will work together to actively cultivate AI talent and explore collaboration in the development of AI testing infrastructure. Cyberport also signed MoUs with five local tertiary institutions: the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), the Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU), the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi), and the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT). These partnerships aim to foster AI-related applied research and talent development. These partnerships will provide students at the partner institutions with internships and employment opportunities, injecting new forces into Hong Kong's AI industry and accelerating its growth.In addition to leading AI academics and experts, the forum also brought together leaders from Hong Kong's public, financial, and healthcare sectors to share their valuable insights and practical experiences on topics such as cross-industry AI transformation and balancing AI innovation with risk. They discussed how to leverage AI to enhance efficiency, improve service quality, and address emerging challenges in their respective fields, while ensuring the responsible use of AI.As Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to building a thriving local AI ecosystem. The Cyberport's Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre (AISC), the largest of this kind in Hong Kong, and the AI Lab, officially commenced operations last year, bringing together talents and innovation resources from mainland and overseas to support innovative R&D and applications across the AI value chain, driving industrialisation. The Government has allocated $3 billion to Cyberport for the launch of a three-year AI Subsidy Scheme to support local institutions, R&D centres and enterprises in utilising the AISC computing power to achieve scientific breakthroughs and accelerate the commercialisation of I&T. About Cyberport

Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship with over 2,200 members including over 900 onsite and over 1,200 offsite start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and committed to the vision to inject new impetus into digital economy and smart city development through innovation and technology, and to connect enterprises to Mainland China and overseas markets. Cyberport strives to nurture a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talents, promoting entrepreneurship among the youth, supporting start-ups, fostering technology industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local, Mainland Chinese and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in public and private sectors.



For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk





About World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA)

The World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA) is an innovative, international research organization (NGO) established in April 2023 under the auspices of the United Nations. WDTA is dedicated to driving transformative progress in digital technology worldwide, building a safer, more efficient, and collaborative global digital ecosystem. We aim to accelerate the development of the digital economy and ensure that digital technologies benefit all of humanity. WDTA has released three AI STR standards, including the "Safety Testing Standard for Generative AI Applications," the "Safety Testing Method for Large Language Models," and "Supply Chain Security Requirements for Large Models."



For more information, please visit https://wdtacademy.org





About International Academicians Science & Technology Innovation Centre (IASTIC)

The International Academicians Science & Technology Innovation Centre (IASTIC) was co-founded in Hong Kong by Professor C.C. Chan, a distinguished figure as an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the Founding and Rotating Chairman of the World Electric Vehicle Association. He was joined by several Nobel laureates and numerous leading international and Chinese academicians. Over the past eight years, IASTIC has expanded its global reach, establishing eight branch centres in countries including Germany, Canada, Sweden, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Japan, and the United States.



IASTIC's approach is built on a philosophy of innovation that integrates diverse technologies, complementary business models across industries, and multi-faceted research and development. Our mission is to foster a global ecosystem for scientific and technological innovation, creating an international hub where industry, academia, and research converge. We aim to establish market-driven operations with synergistic business models and promote sustainable, green development worldwide, fostering harmony between people and the environment.



