Aerospace Industry:

Global Market Size : The civil aviation market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% .



Defense Industry:

Global Defense Spending : The global defense market is valued at over $2 trillion , with U.S. defense spending surpassing $800 billion annually .



: Canada is significantly increasing its defense spending, with for modernizing military platforms, creating procurement opportunities for companies like MDC. Foreign Military Sales (FMS): The U.S. FMS program consistently exceeds $50 billion annually, providing defense systems to allied nations and opening new markets for Indigenous businesses.

Space Systems:

The Global Space Economy is projected to grow from $500 billion in 2024 to $1 trillion by 2040 , driven by investments in satellite technology, space exploration, and defense applications.



Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025 - Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) and, a Mi'kmaq-owned joint venture partner of Captiva Verde, are pleased to announce the appointment ofto the Aviation and Military Advisory Board. Brandon brings an impressive background in aerospace, defense, space systems, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industries, further strengthening MDC's efforts to expand into these rapidly growing markets. Captiva Verde is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PWR and the US OTC Market under the symbol CPIVFBrandon Schilling is a career professional with extensive experience across the aerospace, defense, space systems, FMS, and MRO industries. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in business development, aviation sales, and strategic market growth. He has led and overseen the development and growth of profitable new aircraft sales, managing deal sizes ranging from $3.5 million to $700 million. Brandon has cultivated key relationships with in-country sales agents, embassy personnel, and high-ranking foreign military commanders and generals. His efforts ensured business growth by aligning business development activities with organizational strategies.While at MD Helicopters, he identified and developed new commercial and military customers for MD products, including 500, 600, and 902 class helicopters. He developed market intelligence to focus business development efforts and created multi-year sales forecasts to meet annual operating plans.In the space sector, Brandon worked with leading organizations such as. He negotiated and contracted lunar payloads for NASA's CLPS program aboard the Masten lunar lander. He conducted research and analysis on U.S. and international civil space markets, industry trends, policy developments, and competitive landscapes, supporting business development processes and strategic decision-making.Brandon has also excelled in managing contracts and sales across global aviation and aerospace sectors. At Able Aerospace, he maintained and managed over 120 worldwide aviation contracts, including with major rotor wing OEMs and APAC airlines such as Bell, Leonardo Agusta Westland, Asiana Airlines, and Korean Airlines. He successfully grew a client's business by. His expertise includes responding to customer RFPs/RFQs, negotiating long-term agreements (LTAs), and leading multi-disciplinary teams for business capture and proposal efforts.At MDC Aviation, our mission is to empower Mi'kma'ki's economic resurgence by leveraging our expertise in aviation and military equipment advisory and sales. We are dedicated to serving as a dynamic platform that champions Indigenous innovation and leadership in the aerospace and defense sectors. Through strategic procurement and targeted set-aside programs, we aim to drive sustainable growth, foster robust partnerships, and ensure our community competes on a global scale while honoring our rich cultural heritage.Founded by Nowlen Augustine, a proud Mi'kmaq and former US Marine, driven by a commitment to excellence and service, MDC Aviation was born from a vision of economic revitalization in Mi'kma'ki. Rooted in the enduring spirit and traditions of our people, MDC Aviation is more than a business-it is a transformative platform that bridges Indigenous heritage with advanced aviation and military capabilities. Drawing on Nowlen's invaluable military experience and leadership, we offer cutting-edge advisory services and access to state-of-the-art military and aviation equipment. By leveraging strategic procurement and set-aside initiatives, we pave the way for enhanced Indigenous participation and leadership in a competitive global landscape. At MDC Aviation, our mission is to empower our communities, foster sustainable growth, and honor our proud legacy while driving progress in the aerospace and defense sectors.The aerospace, defense, and space system markets present significant growth potential for Indigenous-owned businesses. These industries are driven by increased government spending, technological advancements, and the expanding role of private sector companies. The Canadian government has recognized the essential role that Indigenous businesses play in driving economic growth, innovation, and community empowerment.By incorporating Indigenous businesses into its procurement processes, the Canadian government is creating an ideal environment for companies like MDC to thrive in the following key markets:Matnaggewinu Development Corp's entry into aerospace, defense, and space systems markets aligns with this growing demand and government initiatives to include more Indigenous businesses in procurement processes. Matnaggewinu Development Corp's entry into aerospace, defense, and space systems markets aligns with this growing demand and government initiatives to include more Indigenous businesses in procurement processes. Brandon Schilling's expertise will help position MDC as a key player in these sectors, leveraging Indigenous procurement programs and set-aside opportunities in Canada and the U.S.Captiva Verde and MDC remain committed to building partnerships and exploring innovative solutions in these high-growth industries while fostering economic empowerment for Mi'kmaq communities.Matnaggewinu Development Corp is a Mi'kmaq-owned joint venture focused on innovation and growth in the aerospace, defense, and space systems sectors. With a mission to create sustainable business opportunities and promote Indigenous leadership in high-tech industries, MDC leverages strategic partnerships and government procurement programs to achieve its goals. Matnaggewinu (MDC) is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

