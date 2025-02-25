The Healthy with KidSTART initiative has expanded significantly, growing from supporting 120 families in 2020 to more than 3,100 families in 2024

What's for Lunch? A Farm Adventure food expo organised by Prudential Singapore ("Prudential') and KidSTART Singapore ("KidSTART"). The event featured a series of activities and performances to promote healthy eating and was held at The Lawn @ The Foothills, Fort Canning Park.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 - On 22 February 2025, over 600 KidSTART parents and children gathered for a day of fun at thefood expo organised by Prudential Singapore ("Prudential') and KidSTART Singapore ("KidSTART"). The event featured a series of activities and performances to promote healthy eating and was held at The Lawn @ The Foothills, Fort Canning Park.

(From left) Mr Joel Tan, Chief Executive Officer of KidSTART Singapore, KidSTART mother Ms Nur Farah, Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, Ms Chan San San, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Singapore, and KidSTART mother Ms Sangeetha D/O Jagathisa, join more than 600 parents and children at the What’s for Lunch? A Farm Adventure food expo, at The Lawn @ The Foothills, Fort Canning Park.

Quotes

Quote from Beneficiary 1 – Ms Cindy Too Xing Di

Quote from Beneficiary 2 – Ms Sangeetha D/O Jagathisan

Quote from Beneficiary 3 – Ms Nur Farah Jannah Binte Abdul Karim

ANNEX



¹Healthy Plates were provided to families in the past, to encourage and educate parents on providing the right proportions of each food category in meals for their children.



²Prudential volunteers comprise Prudential employees, agency force, partners and friends and family.

Joining the families was the event's Guest-of-Honour,, Minister of State for Social and Family Development,, CEO of Prudential Singapore, and, CEO of KidSTART Singapore. Programme Presenters include the Health Promotion Board and National University Hospital.The event also marked the fifth anniversary of Healthy with KidSTART, an early childhood nutrition programme launched in 2020. This initiative aims to help lower-income families with children aged six and below - a period critical for physical and cognitive development - adopt healthy eating habits. The programme, a collaboration between KidSTART and leading life and health insurer Prudential as the main sponsor, has grown significantly from supporting 120 families in 2020 to more than 3,100 families in 2024. It provides monthly fresh produce packs including vegetables and fruits, as well as resources on healthy eating from Prudential.This longstanding partnership between KidSTART and Prudential has been a cornerstone in promoting early childhood nutrition and well-being for lower-income families. Prudential has gone beyond providing monthly fresh produce packs to actively engaging in community outreach efforts such as educational workshops, the provision of healthy plates¹ for children, and resource development such as live online cooking shows and recipe cards with tips on how to engage young children in the kitchen during meal preparation. Prudential² and KidSTART volunteers have clocked almost 20,000 volunteering hours since the inception of the programme packing and delivering the fresh produce packs at least three times a year.Recognising the pivotal role of family meals in shaping lifelong nutrition, theseries was introduced in 2022. This series features interactive cooking workshops by celebrity chefs to equip parents with practical skills and confidence to prepare balanced meals, as well as tips on how to engage their children while cooking. This initiative aligns with Prudential's goal to ensure lower-income families and children have access to healthy ingredients and the know-how to prepare budget-friendly and nutritious meals, enabling people to live well for longer.At, parents and children enjoyed an eventful day of child-related health and nutrition activities. This is the first event of such scale that has been arranged for KidSTART families by Prudential. The day's itinerary included craft and stage activities for children, educational workshops such as a Weaning workshop titled "Solid Start: Nurturing Your Baby's Love for Real Food" and a "How to: Affordable & Healthy Meals" talk by Programme Presenters National University Hospital (NUH) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) respectively, as well as live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Mel Dean.Throughout the event, families were encouraged to participate in the various farm-themed games and activities where they could collect stamps and redeem a goodie bag containing a limited edition2025 recipe book, food pouches and a parent-child engagement activity booklet from HPB. The games and activities included, where attendees shopped for ingredients to prepare nutritious dishes,, a colourful art-making activity using vegetable and fruit stamps, and, a team game that helps parents understand the importance of incorporating a wide variety of coloured foods into their child's diet.Through this initiative, KidSTART and Prudential are not just addressing nutritional needs but also nurturing healthier, happier families for a brighter future. This shared mission reinforces the importance of ensuring every child gets a good start in life to enjoy a vibrant and healthy future.said:, said:, said:Cindy is the mother of Ace Tong Wei Heng, who joined the KidSTART programme in February 2024.Sangeetha is the mother of Vihas Vedhan S/O Vasanthran, and Vihana D/O Vasanthran. They joined the KidSTART programme in December 2023.Nur Farah is the mother of Arfa Ayaana Binte Muhammad Firdaus, Asfa Aryan Bin Muhammad Firdaus, and Ayla Amelia Binte Muhammad Aqil. They joined the KidSTART programme in March 2022.Healthy with KidSTART is an early childhood nutrition programme, launched in 2020 as a collaboration between KidSTART Singapore ("KidSTART") and Prudential Singapore. The initiative is aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among children aged 0-6 years old, recognising that good nutrition during this stage is crucial to their development.Through the programme, families receive monthly deliveries of fresh vegetables and fruits. They also gain access to recipe cards that teach them how to make healthy meals via simple and affordable recipes with the items they receive.Hashtag: #PrudentialSingapore #CommunityInvestment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$53.3 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2023. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.





About KidSTART Singapore

KidSTART Singapore Ltd (KidSTART SG) is a non-profit organisation specialising in supporting families in early childhood development.



We partner the government, the hospitals and the community to empower families with less resources to build strong foundations for their children under 6 years old. Our team of highly trained KidSTART practitioners support caregivers with evidence-based guidance on pregnancy, child development and assessments on the developmental progress of children from birth onwards. Our vision is to give children a good start in life.



KidSTART SG is a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) and registered as a charity with Institution of a Public Character (IPC).



Click here to check eligibility and for more information on KidSTART SG.

