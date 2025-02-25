DFI Retail Group appoints Ella Chan as Group Chief Strategy Officer, effective 1 April 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 -DFI Retail Group ("DFI") today announced important leadership changes to strengthen its strategic capabilities and drive growth. Ella Chan has been appointed as Group Chief Strategy Officer, effective 1 April 2025. Ella brings over two decades of leadership experience in global strategy, transformation, and innovation within the retail and consumer sectors. In her new role, Ella will oversee Corporate Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Investor Relations, and Customer Insights.Ella's extensive career includes impactful roles at Walmart across the US, China and Hong Kong, where she drove significant business growth and operational excellence. Her achievements include leading initiatives resulting in double-digit sales growth, pioneering digital innovations, and developing new retail formats tailored to evolving consumer needs.Wee Lee Loh, DFI's Group Chief Digital Officer, will expand his responsibilities to serve as Group Chief Digital and yuu Rewards Officer, overseeing yuu Rewards, Retail Analytics, and Retail Media. Wee Lee, who joined DFI in September 2023, has a strong background in digital transformation and e-commerce. His expanded role reflects the DFI's commitment to leveraging data-driven insights and digital innovation to enhance customer engagement.Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group said, "We are pleased to welcome Ella to our leadership team and to expand Wee Lee's responsibilities. I'm confident their leadership will further strengthen our ability to respond to evolving customer needs, empower our people, and deliver sustained value for our shareholders as we continue driving growth and innovation across the business."These appointments underscore DFI Retail Group's dedication to fostering talent, driving strategic growth, and delivering operational excellence in the rapidly evolving retail landscape.Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #yuuRewards #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #ColdStorage #Giant #IKEA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and exceptional service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates and joint ventures, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across six key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.