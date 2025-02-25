Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025 - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbolannounces that Jennifer Bellinger has joined the Advisory Board of Matnaggewinu Development Corporation and Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.Jennifer, with her strong paternal roots in the Great Sioux Nation, is a committed advocate for indigenous self-sufficiency, economic reconciliation and sustainable long-term growth.She is an immensely dynamic multifaceted professional, relationship builder and power broker. With a diverse career as a commercial and residential realtor, former pastor, business owner, and rainmaker, she embodies a deep passion for connecting people and fostering successful connections. Jennifer has made a significant impact on every person and in every field she has entered.Jennifer began her initial journey in education, both as a teacher and a pastor, where she honed her skills in leadership, community building, personal development and communications. Her deep-seated commitment to helping others naturally evolved into a successful career in real estate, guiding families, investors, developers and individuals through some of the most significant financial decisions of their lives. Jennifer has built a reputation for being a trusted advisor and advocate for all of her clients, leveraging her extensive network to ensure the best possible outcomes.In addition to her work in real estate, Jennifer is also a savvy business owner. She combines an entrepreneurial spirit with a genuine desire to serve others, creating ventures that not only thrive in the marketplace but also empower those around her.Jennifer's influence extends beyond her business life; she is also a respected mentor and devoted mother, impressively raising a family of highly respected professional athletes. Her son Cody Bellinger, has reached the pinnacle of Major League Baseball; a 2020 world series champion, 2 x All-Star, MVP, rookie of the year, golden glove, silver slugger and currently playing for the NY Yankees. He precedes his father, Jennifer's husband Clay Bellinger, with his two-world series wins for the NY Yankees in 1999 and 2000. This is a spectacular achievement of inspiring her family's dedication to athletics. Another son Cole is spreading his wings as a skilled pilot, also a former pro-baseball player, while her daughter works tirelessly as a professional counselor, impacting lives through her compassionate care. Each of Jennifer's children embodies her values of hard work, perseverance, and service, making her proud of the contributions they make both on and off the field. Jennifer is a strong advocate of fitness, healthy nutrition and lifestyle, natural remedies and service to the community.Jennifer's gift for networking and connecting individuals is unparalleled. She thrives on bringing people together, being it buyers and sellers, aspiring pro athletes and coaches, or professionals seeking collaboration. Through her unwavering support and innate ability to foster meaningful relationships, she continues to enrich the lives of everyone in her orbit.Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva Verde states:MDC is a Mi'kmaq-led organization committed to advancing economic development for Mi'kmaq communities through sustainable projects and partnerships. The corporation focuses on initiatives that preserve Mi'kmaq culture while fostering economic self-reliance and prosperity. Matnaggewinu Development Corporation (MDC) is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.Captiva is dedicated to building partnerships that support Indigenous development and economic growth in key sectors such as real estate-based hospitality, tourism, aviation and renewable resources.Jeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

