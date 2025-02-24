Pioneering Singapore's first 24/7 self-pickup cake kiosk, Cakebar Katong revolutionises dessert accessibility for all occasions. This unmanned, fully integrated online ordering system eliminates the constraints of store hours and home refrigeration, catering to both spontaneous celebrations and planned events with unparalleled convenience and innovation.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2025 - In a strategic move to reshape the dessert service landscape through the comprehension of local consumer needs, Cakebar Katong introduces Singapore's first 24/7 self-pickup cake kiosk , marking a significant shift towards innovative unmanned store concepts. Setting a new standard in customer convenience, this pioneering initiative at its Katong outlet offers customers the freedom to order and collect artisan cakes and desserts around the clock from a dedicated, chilled pickup station. By integrating advanced IT and engineering solutions, Cakebar prioritises accessibility, holding its own in a competitive market increasingly dominated by online options.As retail trends shift towards technology-driven solutions, Cakebar emerges as a fresh contender with its automated cake kiosk, aiming to make a dent in the confectionery market. At its core, this transformative kiosk integrates advanced IT and engineering solutions with robust security measures, including long-distance remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and CCTV surveillance, along with continuous online tracking of refrigeration temperatures to ensure optimal food safety and quality.Extending beyond the boundaries of typical cake shopping experiences, Cakebar's technology-driven service is fully integrated with online ordering. Eliminating traditional shopping constraints, this self-pickup service offers unmatched convenience, allowing customers to skip the queues, order and pick up their cakes and desserts anytime—day or night. With a simple online ordering process, customers can choose the 24/7 pickup option at Cakebar Katong and retrieve their orders on-site in a few taps. Whether it's a same-day pickup for orders placed before 2PM, or a next-day pickup, Cakebar ensures that every celebration or spontaneous craving is met with ease.Celebrated for its pioneering technology and creative solutions, Cakebar is set to further enhance its proprietary 24-hour service model by introducing a self-service vending machine. This future addition aims to provide not only cake pickups but also a selection of celebration essentials, such as party plates, flowers, and greeting cards—all available around the clock.Anticipating future expansions, this Singaporean-run company is exploring ways to extend this innovative service model across its entire network of outlets, potentially offering the full customer experience 24/7 at all its locations—unmanned. This move highlights Cakebar's ongoing efforts to marry baking with cutting-edge service innovation, anticipating new convenient ways to satisfy local customer needs in the confectionery space.

Cakebar

Cakebar is a distinguished artisan cake shop specialising in premium cakes and pastries that delight the senses with every bite. Renowned for its indulgent creations, Cakebar offers a diverse selection of desserts crafted with the finest ingredients. This online cake shop also ensures seamless home delivery across Singapore, catering to every celebration and craving, with four outlets offering either grab-and-go or dine-in options. For more information, please visit: https://cakebar.com.sg/