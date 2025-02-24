British Council Singapore Honours Outstanding UK Alumni at the Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

Business and Innovation Award – Wen Si Chow, for promoting inclusion and equal opportunities for women in the STEM industry.

Culture and Creativity Award – Chong Soon Khong, for significant contributions to Singapore's creative music landscape.

Science and Sustainability Award – Stephanie Choon Xia Liaw, for impactful work in energy transition and sustainability.

Social Action Award – Shalom Lim Ern Rong, for exceptional efforts in driving inclusion and positive change in society.

BUSINESS AND INNOVATION AWARDS





Wen Si Chow

University of Bristol









CULTURE AND CREATIVITY AWARD



Chong Soon Khong (Ken) Bath Spa University

Dr Ken Chong is an award-winning composer, chart-topping songwriter, and an educator at tertiary institutions, including Nanyang Technological University. Ken’s accolades include Apple Music Best Song of 2016 (China) for his song “Rainbow Bot”, sung by Mandopop queen Stefanie Sun, as well as recognition for his music in full feature films, TV programmes, and advertisements. Bath Spa University was pivotal in Ken’s songwriting career, where almost half of his songs submitted for his Master of Music final year project were sold to popular Chinese music artists upon graduation. Ken attributes his success to the university’s ability to help him identify his strengths and passions, and then develop knowledge and skills towards achieving excellence. Ken recognises the benefits of music composition, often perceived as exclusive to a gifted few, and hopes to show how technology has democratised composing, such that anyone can create. He credits his UK educational journey with the impact he now has as a music teacher on his students at various institutes of higher learning in Singapore.

Wen Si Chow is a currently a Senior Legal Counsel at Mott MacDonald. She strongly believes in promoting inclusivity and equality within society. In this regard, her previous stint as a lawyer in private practice has seen her working on a pro bono basis and helping the less privileged in society access legal advice and representation. At Mott MacDonald, Wen Si also serves as the Asia Lead for Inclusive Networks for Women, a regional initiative which seeks to encourage the support of women within the organisation, in the hope that this advances the further promotion of women within the STEM industry as a whole. Wen Si credits her time at the University of Bristol with broadening her perspective on equality in society, as well as increasing her exposure to, and appreciation of, the unique cultural diversity that is found in Southeast Asia.

SCIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY AWARD



Stephanie Choon Xia Liaw University of Strathclyde University of Birmingham

Stephanie Liaw is the Energy Lead for Singapore and Malaysia at Mott MacDonald, where she drives energy transition and sustainability initiatives across Asia. She is currently leading the cross-border interconnector projects at various phases to integrate green energy, connecting Singapore and the ASEAN Power Grid. Under her leadership, Mott MacDonald developed a model to assess interconnector impacts, funded by the UK FCDO under the UK-SG Green Economy Framework. Stephanie’s Engineering and MBA studies in the UK provided a transformative, multicultural experience, equipping her with valuable technical insights and business opportunities to advance energy transition in the region. Her enduring passion lies in ensuring equitable energy access in underdeveloped countries, advancing renewable energy by reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing community livelihoods through Just Transition principles. This passion continues to fuel her mission as an Energy Lead, committed to bringing clean energy to shape a more sustainable future for all.



SOCIAL ACTION AWARD



Shalom Lim Ern Rong University of Liverpool

Shalom Lim is an artist and a writer, as well as an advocate dedicated to disability inclusion in Singapore. As a committee member on the Management Board of the Disabled People’s Association, he strives to improve social policies relating to disability and to shift public perspectives. He has also collaborated with K9Assistance to expand access to assistance dogs for individuals and families with non-vision disabilities in Singapore. Shalom’s storytelling, through books and performances, challenges perceptions and touches hearts, showing others that people with disabilities can thrive academically and contribute meaningfully. Pursuing Criminology and Security at the University of Liverpool shaped Shalom’s confidence in advocacy and his passion for justice and inclusion. The university’s open discussions helped him recognise the power of his voice in pushing for change. Shalom continues to use his art and writing to build a more inclusive society in Singapore, and to inspire others to see inclusion as a necessity, not a choice.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2025 - British Council Singapore celebrated the achievements of exceptional UK alumni at the Study UK Alumni Awards 2025, held at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, on 20 February. This flagship event honours individuals who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their professions, communities and societies.The Study UK Alumni Awards are a testament to the power of education and collaboration in tackling common challenges and finding lasting solutions to these.The 2025 Awards celebrated winners across four categories, each recognising the transformative impact of UK-educated Singaporean professionals:UK universities consistently excel in world rankings, with four featured in the 2025 QS World University Rankings top ten. The strength, depth and diversity of the UK higher education sector – from small conservatoires to large metropolitan universities – has always attracted students from all parts of the world, including close to 7000 students from Singapore who choose to pursue higher education in the UK every year.The Study UK Alumni Award winners exemplify the value of their world-class UK education, using their expertise to drive innovation, address pressing challenges, and contribute to Singapore's progress.Speaking at the event, H.E. Nik Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore, commended the awardees: "All four Singapore winners inspire me because they are making a difference to our world in fields ranging from science and sustainability to culture, social engagement, and business innovation. Their stories illustrate how higher education can be a life-changing experience - shaping minds, values, ambitions, and futures".On 9 August 1965, the UK was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the newly independent Singapore. As Singapore celebrates its 60birthday this year, the 2025 Awards hold special significance, underscoring the profound and enduringeducational and cultural ties between the UK and Singapore, cemented over these 60 years.As Lissy Vadakel, Country Director for British Council Singapore, commented: "Through these Awards, we celebrate the achievements of outstanding UK alumni in Singapore. This is also an occasion for us to come together as a community, with at least one commonality: in one way or another, be that through our educational experiences, our professional lives, or our personal and social connections, we are part of the Singapore-UK fabric".The High Commissioner also reflected on the lasting impact of UK-educated Singaporeans in growing and strengthening bilateral relations: "At the heart of our countries' partnership are our people, who have forged lifelong professional and personal connections in our communities. These ties contribute to the mutual trust and understanding between our countries today and will do so for years to come".The British Council remains committed to supporting and celebrating the aspirations of UK alumni worldwide, ensuring their achievements continue to inspire future generations.Hashtag: #BritishCouncilSingapore

