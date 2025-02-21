Napoleonville, Louisiana - Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025 - Impact Fusion (OTC Pink: IFUS) announced today that AgriGlow BioTech has arranged for IFUS executives, Marc Walther (IFUS CEO) and Trey Schmidt (VP of International Affairs), to join the AgriGlow BioTech team to meet with Mr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), as well as Mr. Mansinh Patel, Chairman of Sumul Dairy.According to AgriGlow BioTech representatives, they met with Mr. Patel to discuss the project details regarding the possible Joint Venture between AgriGlow BioTech and IFUS. AgriGlow BioTech representative's reported that the discussion with Mr. Patel was positively received. At that time, Mr. Patel offered to facilitate a meeting with Mr. Meenesh Shah. The meeting is scheduled to be held in either Surat (Sumul Dairy's Headquarters) or Anand (NDDB's location).According to AgriGlow BioTech, this meeting is believed to have "the potential to be a game-changer for the IFUS/AgriGlow BioTech proposed Joint Venture," said Dr. Meera Rathood."AgriGlow BioTech's commitment to the evolving Joint Venture is reflected in their proposing three (3) business models as well as a Memorandum of Understanding," said Marc Walther, IFUS CEO. "We are reviewing their proposals as we prepare for our meetings in India. Various forms of solid data to state our case are now compiled to include the success of the India trial, the success of domestic trials, analytical testing results, and an extensive literature review conducted by our ever-growing scientific team. We believe this will position us with solid data as to the efficacy of SGP+2.0™. This data is supported by herd performance, which continues to prove highly successful. We are eager to state our case and advance our Joint Venture with our future colleagues in India."While in India, Trey Schmidt will be tasked with assessing locations for the construction of plant processing facilities, while taking into consideration proximity to raw material (bagasse source), dairies, transportation routes, and labor availability.In other developments, we are improving the content of our website with much of the data to be presented in India. Besides ever-increasing traffic domestically, we are now being viewed by India, Canada, Belgium, The United Kingdom, New Zealand, Sweden, Spain, France, Ireland, Australia, and China.I want to assure all of our customers of Intact Digest and Intact Endurance that your orders will continue to be filled and shipped in a timely manner while I am in India.Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. Impact Fusion International Inc.
204 Highway 1011
Napoleonville LA 70390
1-800-775-4130
Email: [email protected]
Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionI

