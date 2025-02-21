CEIBS MBA ranked #1 in Asia for ninth consecutive year

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - In the' 2025 global ranking of MBA programmes, CEIBS has once again been named #1 in Asia, marking nine consecutive years as the highest ranked programme in the region on the internationally authoritative list. The programme was ranked #12 globally.This accomplishment demonstrates the robustness and enduring quality of our programme in a climate of increasing uncertainty for management education and the global economy, highlighting both its fundamental strengths and its key attributes that are unique in the world of international MBA programmes.Across the globe, management education is undergoing a transformation amidst changing demands from participants, disruptive technologies, and an economic environment that is affecting both global job markets and the perceived value of MBA qualifications themselves. While many institutions struggle, this year's ranking also reflects the growing strength of management education in China overall. To have maintained a leading position in the face of both these changing circumstances and intensified regional competition demonstrates our programme's ability to adapt, as well as our commitment to offering a worldclass experience to participants.A deeper look at the individual metrics that compose the overall ranking shows the unique characteristics that make the CEIBS MBA stand out amongst global business schools. The CEIBS MBA is dedicated to offering a diverse and international experience in line with the school's overall mission of providing "China Depth, Global Breadth", which is notably reflected in the fact that the programme continues to rank #1 globally in terms of international board and women on board, and continues to rank within the top 20 in terms of international course experience.More notable than our consistent strengths, however, is that in other areas our MBA programme has made great strides this year. Particularly important to us is a jump of 26 places in ESG and net zero teaching, placing us in the global top 20. This remarkable progress represents the commitment of everyone, from school and programme leadership to faculty and staff, to ESG principles in teaching and operations, and places us in good stead to develop even further in this regard, establishing the CEIBS MBA as a global leader in ESG in management education.This year's ranking also highlights the CEIBS MBA programme's continued prowess in faculty and research. The school's worldclass faculty is instrumental in the success of all its programmes, a fact that is bolstered by our impressive climb of 11 places in the ranking'sresearch indicator this year, and our continued placement of #1 globally in terms of faculty with doctorates.Perhaps most important of all is the fact that this year's ranking demonstrates the tangible impact that the CEIBS MBA can have on the lives and careers of its participants. Our career progress rank improved by 13 places to reach #7, placing us in the global top ten and ahead of many other leading business schools at the top of the overall ranking. Our ranking in aims achieved also jumped 21 places. These individual metrics, based on the experience and reporting of those that have experienced the programmes themselves rather than data provided by the school, represent a level of satisfaction amongst our large and successful alumni network for which we are extremely grateful, and which reflects our focus on delivering opportunities for dynamic growth and genuine positive value to our participants. In today's changing global climate, the worth of MBA qualifications is sometimes called into question; we are proud that this year'sranking demonstrates that the CEIBS MBA proves these doubts wrong.Following this recognition of our MBA programme's continuing strength and global competitiveness, CEIBS remains committed to building on over three decades of success and offering our participants even higher standards in the future, providing management education that is informed by our motto of "Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence".Hashtag: #CEIBS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CEIBS MBA

CEIBS' full-time English-language MBA programme is an intensive 12- or 16-month journey combining academic rigor, experiential projects and personal transformation. Designed with the school's motto of "China Depth, Global Breadth" in mind, students build on business fundamentals before taking deep dives into electives. Learn more here.

About CEIBS

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) was co-founded by the Chinese government and European Union (EU) in 1994 and has campuses in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Accra (Ghana), and Zurich (Switzerland).



CEIBS is committed to educating responsible leaders versed in 'China Depth, Global Breadth' and serves as an important platform for exchange and co-operation between China, Europe and the world.



The school offers MBA, Finance MBA, EMBA, Global EMBA, Hospitality EMBA, DBA, Executive Education and PhD programmes. CEIBS has ranked #1 in Asia in the Financial Times global ranking of MBA programmes for nine consecutive years and is currently ranked #1 in the world on its global ranking of EMBA programmes.



CEIBS has more than 32,000 alumni from over 90 countries and regions around the world and has provided management training for more than 265,000 executives worldwide.