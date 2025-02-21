HKSTP launched the 'Talent Foundry' initiative, bringing together deans and associate deans from the engineering and computer science faculties of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the University of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) successfully hosted the "AI in Action" Career Day, attracting over 3,000 visitors. Marking HKSTP's first-ever AI-focused recruitment initiative, the event delivered a one-stop career platform tailored for young professionals and graduates, connecting them with over 150 AI-specialised companies. Together, these innovators showcased 1,000+ roles in cutting-edge fields including software development, data analytics, and large-scale model algorithms, addressing critical talent demands across the AI ecosystem.The "AI in Action" Career Day was held in a hybrid format (physical and virtual), uniting leading AI enterprises across both platforms. Participants engaged directly with hiring representatives at the venue or explored job vacancies, requirements, and submitted applications via the online "Talent Pool" platform. The event also featured skill-building workshops on jobsearch techniques and personal brand-building, alongside industry insight sessions where participants interacted with experts from global leaders such as NVIDIA, Deloitte AI Institute, and Madhead. These engagements offered deep insights into AI advancements, career pathways, and emerging industry trends.Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "We are delighted by the overwhelming turnout, which underscores the industry's strong demand for AI talent. In this era of rapid technological evolution, HKSTP is committed to bridging the gap between technological innovation and top talent. Going forward, we will continue to adapt proactively to market dynamics, leveraging thematic recruitment initiatives to address specific talent needs. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the next generation of innovators and academic institutions to establish Hong Kong as a key global hub for technological innovation."To unlock the potential of Hong Kong's students and strengthen the local talent pipeline, HKSTP, in collaboration with engineering and computer science faculties from universities in Hong Kong, launched the "Talent Foundry" initiative to bridge the gap between student skills and job market needs, fostering closer ties between academia and the I&T industry.The official launch brought together deans and associate deans from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the University of Hong Kong. Their participation highlights the strong university-industry collaboration fostered by the Talent Foundry initiative.Talent Foundry connects students and graduates with enterprises and startups in the Science Park ecosystem, creating career pathways and providing professional development to immerse young talent in the vibrant I&T community.Through this initiative, HKSTP is committed to nurturing talent and driving Hong Kong's growth as a global innovation hub.Building on the success of the first 'AI In Action' Career Day in 2025, plans are underway to explore additional themed recruitment initiatives such as microelectronics, life and health tech, and financial technology aimed at fostering connections between talent and opportunity in innovative ways.To further expand Hong Kong's I&T talent base and solidify its position as a global hub for top-tier professionals, an HKSTP delegation will embark on a talent recruitment mission to the United Kingdom in March. The delegation will engage with prestigious universities and research institutions to explore collaborative talent development frameworks, while also connecting directly with students through campus engagements. These interactions will showcase Hong Kong's dynamic I&T ecosystem, highlighting diverse internships and high-growth career pathways within the city's thriving innovation landscape.

