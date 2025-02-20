HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2025 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2024 Full Year Results after market close on 10 March 2025, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 11 March 2025.Tuesday, 11 March 202410:00-11:00 am (Hong Kong Time)Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive andMr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial OfficerKindly RSVP by completing the form on or beforeTo avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website Should you have any queries please email us at [email protected] Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #ColdStorage #Giant #IKEA #yuu

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and exceptional service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates and joint ventures, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across six key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.





Investors

Karen Chan





Media

Christine Chung