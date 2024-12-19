Through this collaboration, Xanh SM and its partners are joining forces to develop sustainable mobility solutions, delivering tangible value and exceptional experiences to customers in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024Xanh SM is rapidly emerging as a symbol of green, sustainable, and technologically advanced mobility in Vietnam. With an electric transportation ecosystem designed to deliver modern, eco-friendly travel experiences, the ride-hailing brand has solidified its pioneering leadership with the official launch of its services in Indonesia on December 18.At the signing ceremony, Xanh SM also announced strategic partnerships with nine influential local organizations, including XL Axiata Business Solutions, Lippo, Bank Central Asia (BCA), ASRI, VISA, Huawei, Lotte Group, Vietjet, and FPT. The esteemed partners pledged their support for Xanh SM in developing sustainable mobility solutions that bring tangible benefits and deliver unparalleled experiences to the community.one of Indonesia's largest telecommunications providers, through XL Axiata Business Solutions (XLABS), will deliver ICT and IoT solutions for Xanh SM's electric fleet. Vehicles will be equipped with IoT devices connected to XL Axiata's network, enabling real-time monitoring of location, battery status, and operational data. The system also optimizes routes, provides essential information to drivers, and supports connectivity via customized SIM cards tailored to business needs.an ecosystem in real estate, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications, will partner with Xanh SM to offer a comprehensive range of services, including providing passenger pickup points, spreading community awareness on green lifestyles, and integrating sustainable urban development projects that Lippo is currently working on.recognized as one of the leading banks in Indonesia, will collaborate with Xanh SM to offer exclusive financial packages that enhance customer accessibility to Xanh SM services. BCA will also support awareness campaigns and events that promote sustainable mobility.one of Indonesia's foremost real estate developers, will facilitate the deployment of Xanh SM's green taxi services at three of its premier shopping centers: ASHTA District 8, PIK Avenue, and Mall of Indonesia. Optimized pick-up and drop-off zones will ensure convenient customer access.a leading global payment platform, will collaborate with Xanh SM to launch exclusive promotional programs and integrate seamless cashless payment solutions, enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction. VISA will also work with Xanh SM to engage its extensive network of more than 50 major banking partners in Indonesia.a leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, will collaborate with Xanh SM to provide Huawei Cloud infrastructure, leverage AI and Big Data integrations, and jointly promote the premium 5-star electric taxi service to Huawei's extensive network of partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific Region.a leading retail conglomerate, will partner with Xanh SM to establish parking and pick-up points at flagship shopping destinations, including Lotte Shopping Avenue. This partnership is set to improve shopping experiences while promoting eco-friendly urban transportation.a leading new-age airline with an extensive flight network across the Asia-Pacific region, will partner with Xanh SM to diversify convenient services for residents and tourists, promote tourism, and attract investment in Vietnam, Indonesia and beyond. This comprehensive partnership aims to offer modern, eco-friendly, and cost-effective travel experiences while fostering sustainable development.a leading technology corporation, is joining forces with Xanh SM to prioritize the use of electric taxi services for employees in Indonesia. This collaboration will also feature impactful co-branding and marketing campaigns aimed at inspiring FPT's customers and partners to embrace eco-friendly solutions.At the event,said,Committed to fostering electric mobility and sustainable growth, Xanh SM remains at the forefront of this revolution, delivering substantial and enduring benefits to communities worldwide. Having expanded its operations to Vietnam, Laos, and Indonesia, Xanh SM is making electric transportation more accessible to everyone through innovative mobility solutions.

About Xanh SM

Xanh SM is a pioneer in electric mobility from Vietnam. It offers a green, sustainable, and technology-driven transportation ecosystem. Its vision is to accelerate the world's green, sustainable transportation transformation, contributing to preserving the planet for future generations.



