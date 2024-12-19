JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 -, andhave been recognized as the top three best places to work in Indonesia for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. These companies have been honored for their unwavering commitment to creating employee-centric cultures that prioritize well-being, growth, and development.has secured the top spot for its outstanding dedication to fostering a supportive, people-centric workplace. The global healthcare leader, specializing in diabetes care, hemophilia, and hormone therapy, is celebrated not only for its innovative treatments that improve lives worldwide but also for its exceptional workplace practices. Novo Nordisk has implemented various programs designed to enhance employee engagement, promote wellness, and support work-life balance. With strong leadership and continuous development opportunities, the company continues to set the standard for workplace excellence in Indonesia, empowering employees to thrive both personally and professionally.has earned the second position for its commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and employee-focused culture. Known for its medical advancements in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, AstraZeneca also places a strong emphasis on providing a dynamic work environment. The company offers a range of professional development opportunities, encourages a healthy work-life balance, and promotes a collaborative, open, and inclusive culture where employees are empowered to make meaningful contributions. AstraZeneca's second-place ranking highlights its ongoing efforts to nurture talent, foster creativity, and value the well-being of its people., ranked third, is recognized for its remarkable focus on sustainability, innovation, and employee well-being. A global leader in hygiene and cleaning solutions, Diversey fosters an engaging and inclusive workplace culture. The company has implemented strategies to ensure employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to contribute to its mission. By creating a work environment that balances personal development with organizational goals, Diversey has established itself as a prominent employer in Indonesia's competitive market.Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized program that celebrates organizations committed to advancing workplace excellence and delivering exceptional employee experiences.For more information, visit:Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.