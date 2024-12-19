NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 -, andhave been recognized as the top best places to work in India for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program., a global leader in healthcare, secured the top position for its unwavering commitment to fostering employee well-being, providing excellent development opportunities, and promoting a culture of inclusion and innovation., a leading analytics services provider, earned the second spot, recognized for creating a supportive and empowering environment where employees are encouraged to thrive and innovate in the field of data analytics., an IT services and staffing solutions company, ranked third, celebrated for its transparent, growth-focused culture that supports employees' professional development and fosters a collaborative work environment., a customer engagement, market research, and digital marketing firm, secured fourth place for its focus on employee creativity, work-life balance, and providing opportunities for growth and innovation in a supportive, inclusive culture., a global supply chain management company, ranked fifth for its commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment where employees feel recognized, valued, and supported in achieving both personal and professional success., an IT services and consulting firm, earned sixth place for its employee empowerment initiatives, providing the tools and opportunities for success in the fast-evolving IT industry., a leading manufacturer of lubrication systems, rounded out the top seven for its safe, inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee well-being, teamwork, and continuous growth.These companies have demonstrated exceptional leadership in creating workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to contribute to organizational success. Their collective achievements reflect a shared commitment to advancing people-centric workplace strategies that foster employee growth and business success.Best Places to Work is an international certification program recognized as the 'Platinum Standard' for identifying and celebrating top workplaces worldwide. The program helps organizations benchmark their HR practices, improve employee satisfaction, and highlight those delivering exceptional employee experiences.In India, the program partners with organizations from diverse industries each year to deliver actionable insights, enhance organizational agility, and strengthen business effectiveness with people-focused strategies.For more information, visit the program website:Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.