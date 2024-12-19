MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Novo Nordisk, Dragon Edge Group, Global Payments, Universal Robina Corporation, AIA Philippines, and Diversey have been recognized as the top 6 best places to work in the Philippines for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work 2024 certification program., a global healthcare leader, secured the top position, recognized for its exceptional commitment to employee well-being and development., an FMCG company known for its iconic brands and innovative work culture, earned the second spot. Ranking third is, a leading provider of payment technology solutions, celebrated for its focus on employee engagement and professional growth., a prominent name in the food and beverage industry, earned the fourth position, followed by, a leading insurance provider, in fifth. In sixth place is, a global provider of hygiene and cleaning solutions, praised for its commitment to sustainability and creating an inclusive, engaging workplace.In the face of global challenges, these companies have excelled by achieving an impressive average employee engagement score of 78%. This accomplishment reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering workplaces where employees can thrive. Insights from this year's program reveal that more than 81% of employees within these organizations trust their employers to honor commitments made to staff. Additionally, 83% commend their leaders for effectively articulating the company's vision and inspiring alignment with organizational objectives.Best Places to Work is an international certification program considered the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces worldwide. The program provides employers the opportunity to benchmark their HR practices, enhance employee satisfaction, and celebrate those delivering exceptional work experiences.Annually in the Philippines, the program collaborates with organizations from diverse industries to deliver actionable insights, enhance agility, and strengthen organizational effectiveness through strategies centered on employees.For more information, please visit the program website:Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

