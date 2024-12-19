PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading property developer with a 40-year track record, is regarded as Thailand's most trusted fully integrated real estate developer among Thai and international clients. The company has recently garnered a number of prestigious awards, including the top spot among Thai property developers on the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, two Asia-level awards (Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for BuGaan Pattanakarn and Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for Narasiri Phaholwatcharapol) and an additional 11 honours at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024. These include Best Developer in Thailand and Best Developer in Phuket, underscoring its leading position in the real estate sector both in Thailand and across the region., reaffirmed the launch of The Society, 'We are proud to have contributed to Phuket's development for over 13 years, having successfully completed a portfolio of 27 projects on the island, valued at 26 billion baht. These include notable developments such as Baan Mai Khao Phuket, THE BASE Central Phuket, THE DECK Patong, and Saransiri Koh Kaew. Sansiri plans on continuing its success in the region with the launch of more than 27 Phuket projects over the next five years.''This unwavering trust stems from the company's high-quality project locations in the island's choicest areas, alongside comprehensive after-sales services, values that have translated into exceptional returns. We value the potential of Thailand's recovering tourism sector, especially in Phuket, which is gaining global attention as one of the world's largest vacation real estate destinations, with an increasing number of foreigners choosing to invest in Thai properties as their second homes. Phuket's unique indigenous identity, including its cuisine, arts, and culture, serves as powerful magnets for both foreign customers and investors. In addition, Thailand's visa exemption policy has catalysed unprecedented growth in global tourism, resulting in an "Always High Season" phenomenon for Phuket.''Sansiri developed The Society in the prime Bang Tao-Cherngtalay area to establish it as a global brand at the heart of the exciting developments taking place, enabling visitors to explore all that Phuket and the distinctive Sansiri lifestyle have to offer through new perspectives.' Mr. Uthai emphasised,Over four decades, Sansiri has successfully curated exceptional collaborations with the world's most sought-after international design talents; virtuosos whose masterful touch has graced prestigious private estates and ultra-luxury hotels globally. These visionary collaborations have given rise to extraordinary and bespoke design residences under the Sansiri Luxury Collection portfolio. Each project showcases a rare and highly customised living space, spanning both ultra-luxury flagship and luxury developments across landmark projects in Thailand. These include 98 Wireless, super-luxury flagship condominiums commanding Thailand's most prestigious resale values, inspired by Ralph Lauren Home with interiors meticulously curated by Anne Carson; KHUN by YOO inspired by Starck, a pioneering Design Branded Residence condominium in the Thong Lo district; and an anthology of extraordinary signature residences presenting the aesthetic vision of world-renowned designers at THE MONUMENT Thong Lo, including Gert Voorjans, the Antwerp-based design virtuoso behind the architectural poetry of Dries Van Noten's flagship boutiques, and Lorenzo Castillo, the mastermind behind LOEWE's ethereal retail sanctuaries in Spain, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.Sansiri showcases its design prowess at 'The Society,' a new, luxurious yet accessible social hub in Phuket. This first-of-its-kind space by Sansiri is designed to foster community bonding and elevate Phuket as a premiere tourist destination. It offers a continuous lineup of lifestyle activities, featuring contributions from top designers and illustrators to create an immersive experience. Open daily, 'The Society' serves as a cultural focal point where both Thai and international visitors can engage with local lifestyle through unique, tailored experiences in food, fashion, arts, and sustainability.Key attractions include the Day-to-Night Eatery with an authentic Spanish menu at VAMOS Spanish Tapas Bar, and specialty coffees from BEANS Coffee Roaster. The venue also provides a co-sharing workspace ideal for private meetings and podcasting, an art exhibition space, and a vibrant calendar of lifestyle events. Additionally, it houses a sales gallery showcasing Sansiri's developments like CANVAS Cherngtalay, the first condominium in the Cherngtalay zone, and THE TALES, Sansiri's first Pool Villa Collection in Phuket with 'THE TALES STORY ONE – BANGJO'.The world-class architectural design by Ed Tuttle's team complements the venue's welcoming atmosphere, similar to visiting a friend's home. Iconic furniture pieces like the Cocoon by Louis Vuitton from the exclusive Objets Nomades collection and Amanta armchairs by Mario Bellini for C&B Italia from the 1960s enhance the sophisticated setting, making 'The Society' a must-visit for those seeking to connect and be inspired. Follow us on IG and Facebook: @thesocietyth, or visit the website www.sansiri.com/thesociety Hashtag: #sansiri

About Sansiri Public Company Limited

Sansiri, Thailand's most trusted full-service real estate developers with over 40 years track record is expanding vigorously both in Thailand and international markets emphasizing on design and livability. With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, Sansiri has built more than 400 projects with over 5 million sq.m. throughout Thailand, one residential building in London and one luxury hotel, The Manner, in Soho - New York City. The company also has an affiliated company for property management and sales management services, PLUS Property.

