SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 -Lexus proudly announces its fifth consecutive year as the official automotive partner of the HSBC Women's World Championship (HWWC) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability by partnering with organisations that share its vision for a greener future. The 72-hole stroke play tournament, one of Asia's most anticipated golf events, returns to Singapore for its 17edition from 27 February to 2 March 2025.The tournament will once again be held at Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, which is recognised as one of the world's most sustainable golf clubs as it was crowned "Asia's Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility" at the 2024 World Golf Awards. With a goal of achieving net-zero emission by 2040, the club has fully transitioned to a fleet of environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery-powered golf carts. This commitment aligns with Lexus' goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 as Lexus shifts towards electrification at scale by providing a range of electrified vehicles suited for the various needs of luxury customers while minimising waste through its recycling efforts.The championship welcomes back 2024 champion Hannah Green, alongside other world-class female golfers and golf enthusiasts worldwide. Green is set to defend her title this year after edging out France's Celine Boutier by one stroke to become the second Australian ever to capture this prestigious victory. Green closed with a final-round 67, making three birdies in the last three holes to clinch her fourth LPGA title.In the spirit of the game and in keeping with Lexus' commitment to the Takumicraftsmanship, Lexus will bring back the Hole-In-One award for the HWWC's tournament players to celebrate their pursuit of excellence, which is the same dedication to detail that defines Lexus. Players will stand a chance to win the all-electric Lexus RZ450e Luxury SUV that features cutting-edge DIRECT4 drive-force technology, a newly developed eAxle, and a water-cooled lithium-ion battery, making it a perfect fit with the tournament's commitment to sustainability."We're proud to be the official automotive partner of the HWWC tournament for the fifth year," said Preston Tan, Vice President of Lexus Asia. "Golf is a sport that embodies discipline, precision, and the pursuit of excellence, as players continuously strive to refine and elevate their skills. These principles resonate deeply with Lexus' commitment to constantly improve and our high regard for craftsmanship to deliver amazing experiences. With exciting event highlights every season, we hope to see a rise of younger audiences."At the HWWC tournament, attendees can enjoy a range of fun and engaging activities at the Lexus booth over at the tournament fan village. Participants can look forward to winning exciting prizes at the booth.Lexus, a dedicated supporter of the golfing sport, will continue to build upon the legacy of the HWWC by expanding access to golfing events for its customers across Asia via the Lexus Cup regional competition.To stay connected for more information and follow the tournament news, please visit http://lexusasia.com/golf/hsbc-womens-world-championship . For more information on the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 and how to buy tickets and participate in the event, please visit the official tournament website at https://www.hsbcgolf.com/womens/tickets Hashtag: #Lexus

