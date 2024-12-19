John Sharkey, Project Director of KTSP (left); Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life (middle) and Ellick Tsui, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of CTF Life (right) celebrate the partnership, under which CTF Life has become the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP and the Presenting Partner of the Kai Tak Arena Grand Hall.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 -) has become the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), forming strategic partnership to foster the integrated development of sports, culture and tourism. Set to officially open in the first quarter of 2025, KTSP is poised to become the largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark in Hong Kong. CTF Life will be in support of KTSP's pursuit in bringing international events to Hong Kong, reinforcing the city's position as the "Events Capital of Asia".The 28-hectare KTSP consists of three main venues, Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Arena and Youth Sports Ground. CTF Life has become the Presenting Partner of the Kai Tak Arena Grand Hall, where CTF Life and KTSP will bring top international sports and entertainment events, and turn the venue into a community sports hub to promote the culture of "Sports for All" and build a healthy and vibrant community., stated: "We are delighted with CTF Life becoming the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park and we are extremely grateful for this fantastic commitment. Together, we will aim to promote sports, culture, and tourism development through bringing in more international events, supporting 'Fencing Plus' training programs in the community and enhancing professionalism with athlete development.", said: "CTF Life is very honoured to be the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP, creating value beyond sportsmanship. As we celebrate our journey towards 40anniversary, this partnership underscores our robust financial strength. With the world-class venues at KTSP expected to host a wide range of international events, CTF Life looks forward to promoting our brand to a wider customer base at home and abroad, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the development of Hong Kong's mega events economy and its sports sector."The strategic partnership of KTSP and CTF Life will support HKSAR Government in fostering sports development in Hong Kong, through co-organising Kai Tak Sports Initiative "Fencing Plus" Training Programme. The programme will feature selection and training sessions designed to discover and cultivate a new generation of elite fencing athletes for Hong Kong, grooming them as future world champions. CTF Life will also establish the "MyFuture Fencer Training Headquarter" at the Kai Tak Mall, building brand awareness among a wider customer base, providing customers and their loved ones with innovative and diverse life experiences ranging from wellbeing and growth to healthcare and legacy, while continuing to connect the community and create value beyond insurance.Hashtag: #CTFLife

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is a fully integrated sports, leisure and entertainment destination. The 28-hectare Sports Park will be part of the redevelopment on the site of the old Hong Kong International Airport in Kai Tak. The Sports Park features a 50,000-seat Main Stadium (named Kai Tak Stadium) with a retractable roof, Indoor Sport Centre (named Kai Tak Arena) with the flexibility to host community sports and events of up to 10,000 seats, and a Public Sports Ground (named Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground) with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues will be complemented with extensive public open spaces for events and leisure together with retail and harbour front dining spaces.



About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") is proud of its rich, nearly 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family ("Chow Tai Fook Group" or "the Group") to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

