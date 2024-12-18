The new app delivers a highly personalised user experience and includes new features, content and services to enhance the working lives of professionals in the Central Portfolio

The launch comes as Centricity celebrates five years of innovation in Central community building



The new app features a customised homepage displaying your building and personalised greetings, offering quick access to preferred functions and services for a seamless and efficient workday.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hongkong Land announced the launch of Centricity App 2.0. The new and improved digital gateway provides office tenants and their staff with more personalised and seamless access to Hongkong Land services, spaces, privileges and experiences in the Hongkong Land's Central portfolio, all in the palm of one's hand.The launch of the new digital engagement service, the most comprehensive of its kind in the Hong Kong market, comes as Hongkong Land's Centricity platform – an exclusive collection of spaces and services designed to enhance the working lives of tenants – celebrates its fifth anniversary with strong growth in usage. Since its inception in 2019, Centricity has become a vibrant community-building platform in Central, offering an extensive blend of online and offline amenities for businesses, their employees, non-profit organisations and luxury brands.Neil Anderson, Director and Head of Office, Commercial Property, Hongkong Land, said: "Centricity is an unmatched tenant engagement platform in Hong Kong and we are delighted by its success as it marks its fifth anniversary. As well as providing tenants and their employees with convenient and flexible access to a broad range of services, amenities and spaces in the heart of Central, it curates exclusive privileges and experiences that meet their diverse needs. In short, it embodies our newly introduced brand promise – "Experience is central.""The launch of our next generation tenant service, Centricity App 2.0, exemplifies the Company's core values. This innovative, highly personalised service anticipates what our tenants want from the workplace ecosystem of the future and underscores our focus on collaborating across multiple touch points in their working lives."The new digital service is the culmination of years of analysing tenant behaviours and usage data and anticipating their future needs. The new app sports a significantly refreshed look, enhanced features and exciting new content, elevating the user experience. Key highlights include a personalised and customisable landing screen, access to curated privileges and events and improved information sharing, with new real-time public transport arrival information in the core Central area.Tenants will also benefit from more seamless access to workplace services provided by Hongkong Land. This will include temperature control in offices[1], indoor air quality monitoring, enhanced visitor access management and more convenient meeting rooms and hot desk booking at Centricity.Leveraging the original Centricity App's 22,000 registered users, the 2.0 app is expected to strengthen the professional community within Central by facilitating connections through events and information sharing among tenants and customers.On the events side, it will complement Centricity's Concentric Event Space in Chater House, a dynamic 7,000 sq. ft multi-purpose space for corporate and luxury customers. In 2024, Concentric received 230 bookings, a significant increase on the near-50 in its first full year of operation. A record 66% of bookings were by Central Portfolio tenants, highlighting the strong integration of Centricity within the Hongkong Land ecosystem.Ms Iris Chan, Assistant General Manager, Hongkong Land, said: "Centricity is a focal point for the business and luxury lifestyle community in Central, Hong Kong. From Sotheby's auctions and luxury brand fashion shows to wellness workshops and corporate functions, Centricity delivers exceptional experiences that enrich the working day lives of our more than 400 tenants and their guests."Centricity places a strong emphasis on work-life balance and has hosted more than 270 wellness-related events including yoga and meditation classes. Its wellbeing focus, coupled with innovations such as the app and Concentric's ongoing success, reinforces Hongkong Land's leadership in creating dynamic and engaging workspaces at the heart of the Central business district.Hashtag: #HongkongLand

Centricity

Launched in 2019, Centricity is an exclusive collection of spaces and services created to enhance working life for Hongkong Land tenants and their staff in Central, Hong Kong.



Centricity blends all-day dining (Catchic Bar & Restaurant), elegant event spaces (Concentric Event Space), a premium flexible office solution (Flex) and members' privileges, all digitally linked through the Centricity App.



First launched in mid-2019, the Centricity App has enhanced tenants' daily experiences within Hongkong Land's Central Portfolio. App users can make restaurant bookings, order takeaways, monitor taxi queue times, check members' events, book workplace services, arrange concierge services such as umbrella lending and shower room bookings, and receive privileges including select discounts at luxury stores and F&B outlets, among other features.







Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry-leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

