Dusit Princess Chiang Mai reopens with a fresh new look, enhanced guest experiences, and participation in the 'Get Ready for Northern Tourism Campaign.



dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, the first Dusit-branded hotel in India, makes its debut in the Himalayas.

Dusit Princess Chiang Mai showcases a vibrant new look and enhanced guest experiences, perfectly capturing the timeless charm and cultural essence of northern Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is welcoming the peak travel season with the opening of two exciting properties:in Thailand and, the first Dusit-branded hotel in India.Located in the heart of Chiang Mai on Chang Klan Road, just steps from iconic landmarks such as Wat Chedi Luang and the renowned Night Bazaar, the upper-midscaleprovides an ideal base for exploring this vibrant northern city.Following a comprehensive three-year transformation, the well-known property reopened earlier this month with a fresh new look and elevated guest experiences that highlight the timeless charm of northern Thailand.Key enhancements include redesigned guestrooms, inspired by local traditions and crafted for comfort and functionality, along with upgraded facilities tailored to meet the needs of modern travellers. These include state-of-the-art meeting spaces, a serene pool area, a well-equipped gym, and a revitalised lobby that reflects the elegance of Lanna culture.The hotel's dining offerings have also been elevated, with Jasmine Restaurant delivering a culinary journey through Chinese and Cantonese cuisine, and the newly introduced Casa Verde serving a vibrant mix of international and Asian favourites alongside Mexican-inspired delights.To support the local community, Dusit Princess Chiang Mai is participating in the Tourism Authority of Thailand's "" (Get Ready for Northern Tourism) campaign. Designed to revitalise tourism following recent flooding in the region, the initiative offers special discounts for domestic travellers who register via the official campaign website Outside Thailand, Dusit Hotels and Resorts has officially re-entered India with the opening of, which welcomed its first guests on 15 December 2024.Set amidst the majestic Himalayas, just 20 kilometres from Shimla—the capital and largest city of Himachal Pradesh—dusitD2 Fagu offers a serene escape for luxury travellers, health enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike.The upscale retreat features 80 elegantly designed guestrooms, ranging from 38 to 86 square metres, all with breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. Guests can enjoy a variety of facilities, including the region's largest temperature-controlled swimming pool and the signature Namm Spa, which offers authentic Thai massage therapies and wellness treatments.The hotel is also set to become a premier venue for events, with versatile function spaces including the region's largest banquet hall, an expansive terrace lawn, and the only outdoor amphitheatre in the area.Dining options include Dusit Gourmet, which serves a variety of international dishes for all-day dining, and SOI, specialising in authentic Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine.Shimla Airport is just an 80-minute drive away, while Chandigarh Airport, with daily flights from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, is reachable in four-and-a-half hours. The hotel is also only 18 kilometres from Kalka Railway Station, seven kilometres from Kufri, and 133 kilometres from Chandigarh.Guests at dusitD2 Fagu can easily explore nearby attractions such as Mahasu Peak, which offers breathtaking views of the Badrinath and Kedarnath ranges, and the UNESCO-listed Shimla-Kalka Toy Train, a narrow-gauge railway that traverses a stunning mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla."We are thrilled to expand Dusit's footprint into India with the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, our very first hotel in this vibrant and diverse country," said. "India represents an important market for Dusit, and we have high expectations for its development potential, with four additional properties already in the pipeline and more expected to follow soon. At the same time, we remain committed to enhancing our presence in beloved destinations such as Chiang Mai, where we are proud to unveil the new-look Dusit Princess Chiang Mai. These openings reflect our dedication to delivering unique, localised experiences that celebrate the culture and charm of each destination, while consistently providing the Thai-inspired gracious hospitality that defines Dusit. As we grow, we look forward to creating enduring value for our guests, communities, and partners alike."Dusit's portfolio currently includes 301 properties operating across 19 countries, including 57 properties under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia.For more information about the new hotels and opening offers, please visit: dusit.com/dusitd2-fagu and dusit.com/dusitprincess-chiangmai Hashtag: #dusitinternational

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



