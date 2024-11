OPPO Elevates ColorOS 15 with Microsoft’s Advanced AI Productivity Features

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 -OPPO has strengthened its cooperation with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI productivity features to ColorOS 15, OPPO's next-generation smart device experience.ColorOS 15's AI Speak uses Microsoft's advanced AI productivity features, reading web pages aloud so users can consume content hands-free while reducing their screen time. These ultra-intelligent models also power OPPO Documents' translation features and the Voice Translate application, breaking down language barriers in seconds.Microsoft's AI capabilities enhance ColorOS 15 with practical, time-saving features, including accurate audio transcription within the new Recorder and Notes apps, boosting organisation and delivering time-saving benefits.ColorOS 15, featuring Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, will debut at the global launch of OPPO's upcoming Find X8 Series.Hashtag: #OPPO

