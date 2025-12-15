KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The number of flood evacuees seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu increased this morning, while the flood situation in Sarawak is gradually improving, with numbers continuing to decline.

In Terengganu, evacuees have risen to 299 individuals from 78 families across two districts as of 9am today, compared to 53 from 18 families last night.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, Kemaman is the latest district to be affected, with 108 people from 20 families placed at the Dewan Sivik Bukit Kuang PPS, which opened at 9.10pm last night.

In Hulu Terengganu, 191 people from 58 families have relocated to four PPS at Balairaya Kampung Pelandang, Balairaya Kampung Kemat, Masjid Kampung Peneh, and Kampung Lubok Periok.

Based on data from the publicinfobanjir website, the water level at the Sungai Besut station at Jambatan Keruak, Besut, has exceeded the danger mark. Meanwhile, Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih (F2), Kemaman, and Sungai Dungun at Kuala Jengai (F2), Dungun, have surpassed the warning level.

The number of flood and landslide evacuees in Sarawak continues to decline, with only two PPS still operating in Miri.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that as of 8am this morning, 18 people from nine families remain at the PPS, compared to 29 from 17 families recorded yesterday afternoon.

According to JPBN, the number of evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Suai, Niah PPS has decreased to 10 individuals from six families, compared to 21 from 14 families.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Bulan Sabit Merah Miri PPS is still accommodating four evacuees from two families, along with four people from one family affected by a landslide.

In a related development, several water level monitoring stations in Miri continue to record readings above the warning stage. For instance, at Long Teru, the river level was recorded at 8.52 m, exceeding the danger mark of 8.0 m, with a rising trend as of 8.15 am today.

In Marudi, the water level stands at 3.7 m, exceeding the danger mark of 3.25 m but holding steady. Over at Benawa, the water level read at 7.36 m, surpassing the warning level of 7.0 m but showing a decreasing trend.

For Batu Niah Bazaar, the water level was recorded at 3.17 m, exceeding the alert level of 2.62 m and also showing a decreasing trend.

Separately, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm warning forecast today to hit Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Sabah, as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 1pm.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are also forecast for several areas in Kedah (Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu); Penang; Perak (Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, Muallim); and Pahang (Raub and Bentong).

The same conditions are forecast for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, as well as several areas in Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin).

The affected areas in Sabah include the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat. — Bernama