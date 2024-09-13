4D Captive Screw

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 September 2024 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has introduced a next-generation 4D Captive Screw, featuring a self-aligning knob and increased tolerance.The 4D Captive Screw is designed for both customer and manufacturer convenience. Customers keep all the benefits of captive screws, such as easy ergonomic operation, clearly marked touch points, and the lack of small pieces during removal. Meanwhile, manufacturers can enjoy the usual wide range of installation options and head styles, all while simplifying their installation process. 4D Captive Screws feature a self-aligning knob, so there is no stabilizing plug to remove after installation. Additionally, increased tolerance allows manufacturers to install multiple press-in screws at once without worrying about minor height differences.The 4D Captive Screw also available in a variety of knob styles, and supports many different installation methods. Standard nylon knobs are available in black, green, and blue, with additional custom colors available on request. These knobs are designed to be comfortably operated by hand, but are also available with No.2 Phillips, T10 TORX, and T15 TORX recesses for easy tool operation.This versatility combined with time-saving innovations for manufacturers make the Southco 4D Captive Screw a fantastic choice for those seeking to provide convenience for customers while simplifying their manufacturing process.For more information about the 4D Captive Screw, please visit www.southco.com/4D-Captive-Screw or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected] Hashtag: #southco #screws #SMT #timesaving #touchpoint #manufacturing

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.