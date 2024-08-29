By leveraging each other’s strengths, both companies aim to break new ground and plant flags in destinations where they have yet to have a presence.

This groundbreaking partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the growth trajectory of Dusit International and Generator and Freehand Hotels. Pictured (from left): Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International; Siradej Donavanik, VP – Global Development, Dusit International; Alastair Thomann, CEO, Generator and Freehand Hotels; and Anmol Bhojwani, Head of Development, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Generator and Freehand Hotels.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2024 -Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, and Generator and Freehand Hotels, an award-winning developer and operator of experiential hostels and boutique hotels in Europe and the USA, have entered a strategic partnership to synergise their development resources to pursue sustainable international growth for their respective brands.Under the partnership, Generator and Freehand Hotels will leverage its extensive network and strengths in developing lifestyle hybrid accommodation models in the affordable lifestyle segment in Europe and the USA to seek opportunities to introduce Dusit Hotels and Resorts in key European destinations such as London, Paris, and Rome, and popular stateside destinations such as New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.Similarly, Dusit Hotels and Resorts will leverage its presence in Asia and the Middle East to seek opportunities to introduce Generator and Freehand's award-winning boutique hotel-hostel hybrid model in prime city destinations such as Bangkok, Manila, Kyoto, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, and renowned island retreats such as Phuket and Bali."It's a real win-win situation for both companies," said. "It broadens our development horizons without compromising our existing brand portfolios, allowing us to capitalise on prospects that might not align with our current brand offerings. We are delighted to collaborate with Generator and Freehand and look forward to breaking new ground with many exciting new signings ahead."Alongside its established brand lineup that includes Dusit Thani (luxury), dusitD2 (lifestyle/midscale), Dusit Princess (midscale), Dusit Suites (upscale/long stay), and ASAI Hotels (affordable lifestyle), Dusit also recently introduced two new brands, Devarana – Dusit Retreats (wellness luxury), and Dusit Collection (bespoke luxury). Generator and Freehand will explore development opportunities for all of these brands., said, "This groundbreaking partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the growth trajectory of our companies. Dusit's unique blend of tradition and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering culturally rich experiences for inspired travellers worldwide."Dusit's portfolio currently spans 18 countries and comprises 57 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.Generator and Freehand oversees a total of 21 global properties across Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK, and North America.Hashtag: #DusitThani #Bangkok

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



About Generator

Founded in 1995, Generator is the leading boutique and lifestyle accommodation brand with a robust and growing portfolio across Dublin, London, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Venice, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Rome, Madrid, Miami Beach, Washington D.C. and now New York. Pioneers of affordable lifestyle and masters of the social experience, all Generator properties have redefined their respective markets with design-forward room types from shared to private bedrooms, co-working and casual public areas, exceptional bars, cafes and a variety of private event spaces - from street facing to penthouse suites and roof tops. In March 2017, Queensgate Investments acquired Generator, cementing its reputation as a leader in hospitality. Generator has recently been awarded its first third-party management agreements for The Paramount Hotel in New York and Berlin Alexanderplatz and continues on an impressive growth trajectory.



About Freehand Hotels

Freehand is a standout collection of beloved hotels operated by the trailblazing hospitality brand Generator that combine innovative design, award-winning food and beverage, and community spirit. Each Freehand location – across the US's most vibrant cities New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami – takes its cues from its surrounding neighborhood, with spaces that are a microcosm of the best each city has to offer ensuring every experience at each Freehand property is completely one-of-a-kind. Acquired by London-based Queensgate Investments in 2019, Freehand and its award-winning renowned food and beverage concept, Broken Shaker, joins the trailblazing the globally revered, boutique Generator properties in offering affordable, design-centric accommodations – that include sophisticated yet comfortable private and shared rooms – alongside thoughtful communal spaces, and a lively, youth-driven social culture.



