Celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong and Stephanie Cheng will be present official opening on September 24, the brand’s first and only branch in Macau

Hong Kong’s celebrity-beloved Waso Cafe will officially open its doors at Galaxy Macau on September 24, its founder Waso, celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong and Stephanie Cheng will be present for the grand opening ceremony.

The iconic combination of “Waso Signature Pineapple Bun” and “Hong Kong-Style Milk Tea” has gradually become the “standard order” for many visitors.

“Macaroni in Tomato Soup with Pork Chop and Chicken Wings” is one of the signature dishes at Waso Cafe.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ continues to welcome renowned restaurant brands from all over the world, allowing guests to savor authentic culinary delights. And this autumn sees Hong Kong celebrity hangout Waso Cafe officially opening its doors at the multi-award-winning integrated resort on September 24, marking its first and only branch in the city.The legendary cha chaan teng - which is renowned for being frequented by stars from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan - will introduce not only its signature dishes such as "Macaroni in Tomato Soup with Pork Chop and Chicken Wings," "Pork Liver and Beef with Rice Noodles in Century Egg and Coriander Soup", and "Hong Kong Style Milk Tea", but also exclusive dishes with a unique blend of Macanese and Portuguese flavors, such as "Crispy Bun with Chorizo and Egg" and "Deep-fried Chicken Drumstick Marinated with Coloane Shrimp Paste". Food lovers should keep their eyes peeled!Hong Kong cha chaan teng culture has a storied past, dating back to the vibrant 1960s and 70s, when such restaurants, influenced by Western dining culture, began to appear and flourish, starting by serving refreshing beverages like red bean iced drinks, iced coffee, and milk tea. Waso Cafe, which has its original restaurant along Yuen Long, Hong Kong, often draws inspiration from daily life to create its menus. The seemingly simple "Waso Toast with Egg Salad," for example, was actually Waso's youngest son's favorite in his childhood. She prepared it for him with love, creating cherished memories that have become synonymous with Waso Cafe.Waso also has a deep appreciation for the varied palates of her neighbors. When regulars walk in and order their "usual" it reflects the close bonds forged over a shared meal. Over time, Waso Cafe has gained immense popularity among locals, becoming a household name not just in Yuen Long but across the region. Celebrities from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have made the pilgrimage to Waso Cafe, eager to taste the signature dishes. The walls are adorned with photos of stars attracting fans from far and wide who hope to catch a glimpse of their idols in this humble yet iconic cha chaan teng.Waso Cafe's iconic combination of "Waso Signature Pineapple Bun" and "Hong Kong Style Milk Tea" has gained fame across Hong Kong. The golden-hued signature pineapple bun boasts a crispy exterior and soft interior, complemented by a tender half-cooked egg and fresh tomato slices, and finished with a fragrant slice of butter. As the butter melts into the warm bun, its crispiness and rich aroma explode with every bite. This combo has set an astonishing record of selling more than 600 buns in a single day at Waso Cafe's Tsim Sha Tsui branch, elevating the traditional Hong Kong pineapple bun to a new level and making it a must-order item. And for the unforgettable "Hong Kong Style Milk Tea" Waso carefully selects top-grade tea leaves and undergoes a precise brewing process to create a beverage that delights the taste buds of customers. The "Waso Pineapple Bun and Milk Tea" combo has gradually become the "standard order" for many visitors, a match made in heaven for food enthusiasts!Another classic dish is the "Waso Soft Bun with Cheese, Corned Beef and Egg." The thick cheese and generous portion of salted beef complement each other perfectly, paired with a sweetened soft bun, leaving a lingering taste and endless delight. The Macau branch, being the first and only one in the city, incorporates elements of Portuguese cuisine, such as the unique "Tossed Noodles with Portuguese Style Minced Pork", "Pork Chop and Spicy Sardine in Pineapple Bun" and "Foie Gras, Beef and Egg with Rice Noodles in Tomato Soup". The culinary cultures of Hong Kong, Macau, and Portugal are beautifully fused, taking your taste buds on an unforgettable journey.The interior design of Waso Cafe at Galaxy Macau is based on the concept of Hong Kong's traditional "tea stalls," with the main color scheme consisting of dark green paired with a bright off-white, blending traditional cha chaan teng culture with modern design elements. Details such as booth seating, wrought-iron windows, translucent glass, and tiled flooring create an atmosphere that is youthful yet nostalgic. The interior decorations include walls adorned with friendly and interesting Cantonese dialect phrases, showcasing the unique language of old-school cha chaan teng. Cha chaan teng lingo such as "Wang Ah Jie" (referring to hot coffee) and "black cow" (referring to an ice cream float made with Coke) are displayed.Visitors can capture memorable photos at the classic "tea stall" tables and the traditional take-away glass counters while indulging in authentic Hong Kong cha chaan teng fare. This experience allows them to immerse themselves in Cantonese culture and appreciate the dedication Waso has put into crafting every dish, as expressed in the phrase, "Guaranteed to bring you back for more".Starting today, you can visit Waso Cafe at Galaxy Macau and be one of the first to check out this much-loved dining spot. Celebrities Pakho Chau, Venus Wong and Stephanie Cheng will be present for the grand opening ceremony on September 24. Please stay tuned to Galaxy Macau's official website, www.galaxymacau.com , or follow our social media accounts on WeChat, TikTok, and RED to keep up with the latest news about Waso Cafe at Galaxy Macau. Waso Cafe address: G114, Ground Floor, Galaxy Macau (near Banyan Tree Macau, Promenade West).With a pledge to showcase "Authentic Flavor from the Heart," Galaxy Macau continually innovates by sourcing fresh, seasonal ingredients from around the world to craft authentic and meticulously prepared dishes for diners, taking them on a cultural and gastronomic journey as they dive deep into Macau's finest culinary offerings.Early autumn is the prime season for mushrooms, and Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun has launched a mushroom-themed menu which includes mouth-watering dishes such as "Pan-fried Fresh Yunnan Matsutake Mushroom" and "Braised Chicken with 'Laorentou' Mushroom". Renowned as the king of all edible mushrooms, Yunnan Matsutake mushroom is historically considered a tribute-grade delicacy with a value comparable to gold. Its thick and tender texture comes with a unique fragrance, which instantly releases when pan-seared with French butter. 'Laorentou' mushrooms, on the other hand, grow only at an altitude of 3,000 meters on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau and are extremely rare and precious.The collaboration between Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun and Macau local shrimp paste Kong Hing Loong offers a variety of new delights that will surprise even the most seasoned food connoisseurs. Mr. Pong, the third-generation heir of Kong Hing Loong, insists on following traditional methods to produce quality shrimp paste that not only boasts a deep purple hue, but also exudes a rich and savory aroma. By combining innovation and traditions, this collaboration is bound to showcase the nostalgic charm of Macau's past as a fishing village."Stewed Chicken with Fish Maw in Shrimp Paste," made with juicy and tender Qingyuan chicken simmered with shrimp paste and fish maw, delivers a rich flavor without being overpowering, while "Steamed Sliced Pork with Shrimp Paste" is seasoned with the brand's signature shrimp paste, offering a fragrant aroma in every bite that pairs perfectly with the pork's tender texture. Visit Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun before September 30 to enjoy more seasonal autumn dishes.Galaxy Macau proudly presents a myriad of delectable pastries masterfully created by two award-winning pastry chefs, offering a dual sensory experience that combines visual beauty with delightful flavors. Famous for its creative pastries, CHA BEI is currently showcasing a 130cm tall large-scale sugar art piece, the brainchild of two renowned pastry masters: Chef Weiloon Tan, named as World Pastry Champion in 2019, and Chef Lok Hin Yam, winner of the Silver Award in the Valrhona C3 Chocolate Chef Competition in North America in 2017.CHA BEI is offering a limited-time afternoon tea set designed by these two distinguished chefs, featuring their signature pastries such as "Mille Feuille Apple Tarte Tatin" (Weiloon Tan's signature cake x Lok Hin Yam's signature apple tarte), "Chocolate Mango Yuzu," "Chrysanthemum Pear," and "Chocolate Kung Fu Tea." Each pastry embodies the traditional flavors of the chefs' hometowns and years of culinary expertise. Among them, "Chocolate Mango Yuzu" is the dish that won Chef Tan the championship. Having grown up in Malaysia, Chef Yam has a deep interest in Chinese culture, with a particular fondness for the serene and reclusive symbolism of the chrysanthemum. He has incorporated cultural elements into his creations, emphasizing an inherent power to evokecultural memories that hold diverse and deeply meaningful interpretations.

